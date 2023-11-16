Grammy-winning vocal group Pentatonix just wrapped their world tour and they’re already prepping for another one! They’re amping up holiday cheer with their new holiday album “The Greatest Christmas Hits” and a new holiday tour!

Mitch Grassi: “Christmas is always the best part of, of what we do because it’s, it’s the most fun, it’s the most festive, it’s the most showy tour that we do and, uh, we have a lot of really fun surprises in store for this Christmas show.”

The group plans to outdo last year’s Christmas arena tour.

Kristin Maldonado: “We’re adding in extra gags and things for the audience. New fun things for us. Doing a lot of new songs. I feel like now that we’ve done so many Christmas songs too, like, you’re really getting, like, all the hits, all the good ones because we have so many, so, we’re really, like, giving you the best show possible.”

Part of the fun for the quintet is bringing in fresh tunes from their newest album, “The Greatest Christmas Hits.”

Scott Hoying: “We love to make Christmas albums, so, uh, we just ended up making eight new songs, and honestly, I feel like this, these eight new songs are some of our best ever. I feel like we’re in a really inspired place and uh those mixed with like ‘Hallelujah,’ ‘Mary Did You Know,’ all those, it just like turned into an album that we’re really, really proud of.”

What they love most is being a part of their fans’ holiday fun.

Kevin Olusola: “We love to watch families come to the shows every year and post pictures in the lobby and just bring, bring, so many people together and it just spreads this message of togetherness and unity that we, we really try to represent in the most beautiful way and so, it’s just it’s humbling to be able to represent that every Christmas.”

Pentatonix will be in South Florida on Dec. 14 at the Hardrock in Hollywood. For more information, click here.

