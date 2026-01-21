Place those fashion bets — the Pegasus World Cup is gearing up to be the stylish event of the year. “Off to the Races” fashion show is the official kick-off to this weekend’s race, and the looks are: “stunner sleek.”

From couture to relaxed glam, the catwalk’s full of style served by ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’.

The Pegasus World Cup brings out the glitz and glamour in Miami.

Kiki Barth, model/reality star: “I mean, horse racing, that’s like horsepower. And I feel like 2026 is the horse, fire horse year, so I mean everything just links up.”

Fashion and racing also link up for Kiki Barth of The Real Housewives of Miami.

Kiki Barth: “I feel like there’s something sexy about it. Where women dress, and you’re watching the horse racing, I mean, who doesn’t like fast things? Anything fast, I’ll take it.”

Kiki also champions this year’s “Off To The Races” fashion show.

Kiki Barth: “The outfits always look nice, but there was this one particular look that caught my eye, and the hats are just spectacular. Fashion is a big thing for me, so just understand that on that day I will be bringing it. I just don’t know what I’m going to wear yet. Anybody want to style me? I’m just kidding.”

She’s kidding because the runway at Bal Harbour Shops is inspiration galore.

Elizabeth Resnick, host: “The complete look, from head to toe, we showed it off today. In honor of the 10-year anniversary, we decided to do a slightly different variety of looks. We used some different designers we hadn’t used before.”

Elizabeth Resnick: “We really focused on bringing some looks that might be a little bit more elegant glamour, something you would wear on race day, but also with a kind of relaxed, casual vibe.”

Of course, a milestone 10-year anniversary means surprises come race day.

Tiffani Steer, VP of Communications for 1/st: “The Pegasus World Cup is about blending sport and fashion and fun and sexy, and it really reflects the vibrancy of Miami. This is the 10th year anniversary in 2026, so every year we aim to do something new and fresh and really create a horse race for a new generation.”

Tiffani Steer: “We also have entertainment curated by the Palm Tree crew. So if you love a DJ vocal set by Empire of the Sun or Two Friends.”

The DJ duo will headline this Saturday’s Pegasus fan zone, where you can dress — party appropriate.

Tiffani Steer: “You don’t need to cover up in Miami, that’s the great thing about Miami, and hosting this event here allows that. In January, where else do you want to be?”

There’s still time to snag some tickets for Saturday’s event.

