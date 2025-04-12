“The Last of Us” is creeping back with Season 2. The HBO hit series is infecting TV screens this Sunday with more action and new spore-less faces. Deco’s going deep with the cast to get the end-of-the-world scoop.

The much anticipated comeback of “The Last of Us” promises to be explosive.

For Pedro Pascal, his character has some real life lessons.

Pedro Pascal: “I was sort of injured and exhausted and kind of in a low place, and thank God, Joel was there to help me work that ([expletive] out.”

Growing the cast this season also helped Pedro.

Pedro Pascal: “I think that in these teasers and in the trailer, Catherine O’Hara, who’s so incredible in the first episode.”

Pedro Pascal: “Just, you know, say the thing that you know, face it, you know, face your fears.”

“Just do it” is also the mentality for Bella Ramsey, especially when it comes to training for her stunts.

Bella Ramsey: “It’s nice to have a reason to exercise that isn’t just for your own personal health, so that was good, and the actual execution of stunts and stuff was really fun.”

Bella’s character had some growing up to do between Seasons 1 and 2.

Pedro Pascal: “We ended, what, June ’22, and we started in the beginning of ’24. It’s like two years.”

Bella Ramsey: “Two years, and in that time, I didn’t – two years.”

Pedro Pascal: “Two and a half years.”

Bella Ramsey: “I don’t know. Let’s not do the maths, you’re stuck on it.”

Yeah, math stinks. Regardless, the young actress didn’t mind the gap.

Bella Ramsey: “I had been on production sets since I was, like, 11 and then worked basically nonstop up until the end of Season 1, and then there was this, like, lull, and I didn’t do very much, so I had to learn how to be a young person and not be working, which was a challenge.”

The first episode for “The Last of Us” Season 2 releases Sunday at 9 p.m. on HBO and Max.

