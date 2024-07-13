Pizza with a purpose makes the carbs worth it, right? Right! So reset your carb count to zero with Pay What You Want pizza truck by Newman’s Own. They’re doughing good and coming to the 305.

Yes, you heard right, Pay What You Want. Customers choose the price for a slice of their delicious pies.

Their wheels of goodness are stopping in cities from coast to coast, and they’re in Wynwood this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

David Best: “A hundred percent of the profits that Newman’s Own makes will go to good causes, and today we focus on helping kids who face adversity. People are paying $3, $4 for a slice of pizza, so the generosity of Americans are just great, and we think we’re going to do great in Miami because Miami is a very generous city.”

They’ll have three to five different types of pizza to choose from. Mr. Best says the must-try flavors are the stone-fired crust margherita and the classic thin and crispy pepperoni pizza.

That’s nice, but it kind of makes me feel sorry for the three pizzas that didn’t make the must-try list.

For more information and exact location in Wynwood, click here.

