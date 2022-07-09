Are you a dog person or a cat person? In a new martial arts comedy, that question takes a serious turn, because in one town, cats discriminate against dogs. Deco’s Alex Miranda, who will cuddle anything with fur, has the story.

I don’t want to start a war, so I won’t tell you if I’m Team Cat or Team Dog, and you know what? “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank,” might have you rethink the whole debate anyway … because it’s like, yes, cats are smarter and funnier and more independent.

Cats may have nine lives, but in “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank”…

Samuel L. Jackson: “Pretty wacky and pretty wild and a lot of fun.”

Not an ounce of compassion, at least not at first.

A down-on-his-luck dog — say that five times fast — finds himself in a town full of felines who need a hero to confront a ruthless villain.

Ricky Gervais (as Ika Chu, voice): “We gotta wipe that town off the map. Send a tweet to assemble the troops!”

Well, happy coincidence. Hank, played by Michael Cera, wants to assume the role of fearsome samurai.

Michael Cera: “He doesn’t really have any qualifications, but that’s been his dream ever since he was a young puppy and a samurai came to his rescue.”

Good for the cats, though, right? Well…

Michael Cera: “The last person they want help from is a dog. It’s a town that has prejudices against dogs.”

Samuel L. Jackson plays Jimbo, a reluctant trainer who whips the underdog into shape.

Michael Cera (as Hank): “Hey, this is the training montage, isn’t it?”

To be the bigger person and fight for the cats.

Samuel L. Jackson: “Embrace the qualities and values of another group of individuals.”

Do you smell a beautiful life lesson? Or is that just the litter box?

Samuel L. Jackson: “If everybody treats everybody the way they want to be treated, they’ve pretty much got it going.”

Sure, there’s that cliché. But also…

Samuel L. Jackson: “Accepting that they are who they are.”

Right. Like, a Hank is Hank, whether they like it or not.

Michael Cera: “We all need to just celebrate and support each other.”

But Samuel does want to shout out…

Samuel L. Jackson: “People who love cats…”

Uh huh, we’re listening.

Samuel L. Jackson: “There’s such a huge cat army online.”

Card carrying member, and don’t mess with us, or else.

Samuel L. Jackson: “I’m sure people that love cats are gonna go gaga over this thing.”

Did somebody say … Gaga?

Lady Gaga: “Just put your paws up. (singing) Smelly cat, smelly cat, it’s not your fault!”

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” hits theaters next Friday, July 15.

