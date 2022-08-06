Paul Rudd is the tiniest avenger as Ant-Man. Turns out he’s a bigger superhero in real life. The star has come to the rescue for a kid who didn’t need a superhero. He just wanted a friend.

Paul Rudd: “Hi, I’m Paul Rudd, and you’re behind the scenes at my People Magazine … Sexiest Man Alive?”

Paul Rudd was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive last year, and he’s not only hot on the outside. He’s also got a big heart to match.

Paul Rudd: “I heard about you, and I’m like, ‘I gotta talk to this kid, because this kid sounds like my kind of guy.'”

Rudd was touched by the story of Brody Ridder. He’s the kid who went viral this summer after his classmates bullied the kid and refused to sign his yearbook.

Paul was so moved, he reached out and spent almost an hour gabbing on FaceTime.

Brody Ridder: “I was holding in tears. He tells me that he went through the same stuff and how to prevent it, like, if you can’t beat them, make them laugh.”

Paul did most of the talking, but Brody was happy to listen. Now they even keep up through text.

Brody told him, “You’re my favorite superhero,” and Paul said…

Brody Ridder: “‘You’re mine.’ I started crying. My mom started crying, too.”

Michael Douglas (as Hank Pym): “Hiya champ, how was school today?”

Paul Rudd (as Scott Lang): “Ah, ha, ha, ha. All right, get your jokes out now. Can you fix the suit?”

And that’s not all. The fifth grader also got a personalized note and an autographed Ant-Man helmet.

Cassandra Cooper, Brody’s mother: “Brody’s story is making a difference. People relate to Brody.”

Brody has received a tremendous outpouring of love from all over.

Cassandra Cooper “I have never seen him this, like, outgoing and bubbly and happy all the time. It’s beautiful.”

He’s gotten so many letters of encouragement. He’s even received a little care package from Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson … with his jersey!

His mother said this is a lesson Brody will carry with him forever.

Cassandra Cooper: “He’s a completely different child to me, he really is.”

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.