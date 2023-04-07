Forget what the kids said in the ball pit; you are not too old to have fun. In fact, you are the perfect age for this craziness we’re about to talk about. It’s an adult Easter egg hunt: the eggs are filled with prizes … and you’re filled with booze. It’s a win-win.

Adults need some bunny action, too. At a new pizza joint in Fort Lauderdale’s Flagler Village, it’s all about to go down.

Brian Parenteau: “Patio Bar & Pizza is a trendy indoor/outdoor venue with live music, live DJs, craft cocktails and amazing artisan pizza. Sunday’s event, we’re doing an amazing Easter brunch. The Easter Egg Hunt is an adult-only Easter egg [hunt].”

And, on this “egg-citing” day, they’re whisking up something special on the menu.

Brian Parenteau: “We’re serving two awesome pizzas. One is an Egg-Cellent Pizza with bacon, egg and sausage, and our other pizza is a Truffle Mushroom Pizza with an amazing truffle sauce and some great grated cheese.”

If egg on a pizza sounds out of this world to you, wait until you wash ’em down with some “cluck-tails.”

Brian Parenteau: “We’re doing a couple of specialty cocktails. One is called the Buzzed Bunny, one’s called the Peep-Tini. The Peep-Tini is an excellent drink with cucumber, vodka and St. Germain. And then we also have the Buzzed Bunny, which is a cocktail with vodka, triple sec and cranberry juice.”

If that didn’t tickle your fancy, they also have bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys.

But who’s ready to find some eggs?

Brian Parenteau: “So we have brunch that starts at 1 p.m. on Sunday, and we have an Easter egg hunt at 2 p.m. Try to get here early, because people are going to be lining up to get these great prizes.”

Winner, winner, chicken dinner! Hidden inside are gift certificates and free drink tickets.

But the grand prize…

Brian Parenteau: “The really, really special prize is Broadway tickets to the upcoming ‘Mean Girls’ show.”

There’s no mean bone any day of the week at this new foodie scene.

Kirby Godfrey: “It’s always a vibe here. The pizza’s amazing, the drinks are even better.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Patio Bar & Pizza

901 Progresso Drive #114

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

patiobarpizza.com

