When the moon is full, SoFlo parties at the Rosa Sky Rooftop Bar in Brickell. Talk about being over the moon!

Rosa Sky is ready to light up the night and glow with the flow.

The bar is celebrating the Taurus moon with a big party on Thursday.

Oscar Palacio: “A full moon party is based on Zodiac signs. This month is Taurus. So you’re expecting a lot of neon colors, a lot of flowers, a lot of very colorful. We do create cocktails based on the Zodiac sign and we do have a fire dancer and she comes around and gives a full show.”

You heard the man, dress up in neon colors!

The two specialty cocktails for the party are both made with Don Julio.

Everyone who RSVPs to the event gets a complimentary welcome shot.

The party kicks off at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Rosa Sky Rooftop Bar

115 SW 8th St, 22nd Floor

Miami, FL 33130

Website

