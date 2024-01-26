Think pink! Seaglass: A Fort Lauderdale Rosé Experience is going down on the beach this weekend. There is so much to do!

Deco made it up to Vitolo restaurant in Fort Lauderdale to get the deets on this year’s shindig.

Luca Alex (singing): “You’re my rosé wine, I sip you all the time.”

Everything’s coming up rosé at this year’s Seaglass Experience.

Stephanie Toothaker: “We are wider, bigger, better. We have more experiences, we have more wines.”

It’s not just the wine that separates Seaglass from other happenings. See, you party right on the beach.

Stephanie Toothaker: “I think one of the things that makes Seaglass so incredibly exciting and different is that it happens in the sand.”

You’ll have your pick of over 30 varieties of rosé and it’s not the only beverage on hand, but it’s the one that best sums up our South Florida lifestyle.

Stephanie Toothaker: “Rosé, I think, just speaks to putting your toes in the sand and enjoying the experience.”

Just because you may have attended Seaglass in the past, doesn’t mean you’re in for the same old, same old this time around.

Stephanie Toothaker: We’ve added different chefs, we’ve added more food experiences, we’ve added different kinds of music.”

One thing that hasn’t changed is the suggested color of your attire. Thanks to a certain movie, pink really is where it’s at.

Stephanie Toothaker: “With Barbiecore, you get to wear your best pink, get really in the mood, get really into the whole Seaglass theme.”

While you’re sipping and sliding the day and the night away, you’re also supporting a good cause.

Stephanie Toothaker: “We’re very proud of our partnership with the Pink Angels Memorial Foundation that gives a portion of the proceeds to breast cancer.”

Two final words about Seaglass: be there. I will!

Stephanie Toothaker: “It’s just such an incredibly fun experience. It’s just one not to be missed.”

The three-day Seaglass Experience kicks off on Friday on the beach across from the Bahia Mar Hotel.

FOR MORE INFO:

Seaglass Experience

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.