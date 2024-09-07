Paris Hilton is more than just a hotel socialite. Her Wiki page says she’s also a DJ and a singer. Well, we’re just reminding you, because her last album was in 2006. Paris just dropped her newest album, called “Infinite Icon,” and she says it’s so hot, it’s setting things on fire.

Paris Hilton (singing): “Cause I’m free, I’m free, I’m free. To do what I want to do.”

Paris Hilton is feeling free as a bird singing her new single, “I’m Free.”

Paris Hilton (singing): “There’s nothing in the world that can bring me down. There’s no one in the room that can take my crown.”

This latex-filled music video is part of her newest album, “Infinite Icon,” and it portrays her as a pop hero.

Paris Hilton: “Music has always been such a huge passion for me, and just the fans that’s been wanting it, and someone needed to come and save pop music, so I’m here.”

Yeah, people, say thank you, because this heiress is super busy, but she still finds time to sing.

Paris Hilton: “And I felt like, first with my documentary, ‘This Is Paris,’ and then with my memoir of just really telling my real story, and now to be able to do that through my music.”

Paris Hilton (in social media video): “This is insane. Smells so bad. This literally, look my hair extensions. Oh, my God.”

Life got real busy for Paris. Her trailer blew up while shooting “BBA,” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, also part of the new drop.

Paris Hilton: “So terrifying. I’m so grateful I didn’t bring my babies here or my dogs and no one was in there.”

Paris Hilton: “I don’t know what happened, but all the heat outside – the air conditioning was weird. It’s like a whole thing. Also, some sparks went off in the air conditioning system. It looked like it just wrecked right through, did it? The whole roof blew off.”

But the slay queen still managed to finish the music video. Celebs like Heidi Klum and Lance Bass are even making cameos.

Paris Hilton: “My first album was very much on just how my life was at that point. It was, like, my party girl era. The songs were just carefree and fun and all about going out, looking hot, and having a great time, and this album, it definitely has a lot more deeper meaning to it, and I just wanted the songs to really reflect on my life and my journey and be introspective.”

“Infinite Icon” is now streaming on all major music platforms.

