There’s one thing we know about Miami Beach, and swimsuits are a must. It doesn’t matter if it’s a one piece, two-piece or a monokini. What we wear in the water is a fashion statement.

A massive swimwear fashion event is in town this week, so Deco grabbed some shades, put on some sunscreen and previewed Paraiso.

Things are heating up on South Beach. Paraiso Miami Beach is back for its 17th year.

Lara Lopez Picasso: “Paraiso is the biggest swimwear and resort and swim event with designers from all over the world that come to present their collections.”

Deco popped into the Plymouth Hotel Miami for the deets on this fashion bonanza.

Lara Lopez Picasso: “Paraiso differentiates itself from any other platform because we are recognized by the City of Miami Beach.”

Bfyne is known for bathing suits and resort wear that are bold and confident. They were at Paraiso last year, and they’re ready to return to the runway.

Buki Ade: “My show at Paraiso is going to be called the Eden collection. It is going to be about 20 looks.”

Bfyne’s creativity is in bloom!

Buki Ade: “One of the swimsuits is a monokini. When people do a monokini they forget the back, but in this you have a cutout design in the front and attention to detail in the back.”

You can’t miss their cute cover-ups and signature strappy details.

Buki Ade: “Another look I will be presenting is a two-piece. It’s purple, and it’s blue. It’s a cutout detail on top, and it has a V on the cup for bust support.”

Paraiso isn’t just for the pros. They’ve teamed up with Miami International University of Art and Design to give students a chance to shine.

Oscar Lopez: “For the past five years we have been working with Paraiso swim week, which is an incredible opportunity for the students.”

This year, both students and grads will be showing off their designs.

Oscar Lopez: “Each student will have two looks.”

It’s a chance for the newbies to rub shoulders with the pros.

Student designer Aljandro Barzaga: “For us is a great opportunity because we are going to present our work in the industry where almost every single brand is going to be there.”

The looks from the MIU designers are fancy, one of a kind and out of the box.

Aljandro Barzaga: “One of the looks I am presenting is white and red. It’s a cover up with a jumpsuit that you can go into the water that is inspired by my own art.”

This week, there will be dozens of Paraiso events and fashion shows all over SoBe and best of all, you can go.

Lara Lopez Picasso: “This year what is exciting about Paraiso is that we are not only targeting the industry, but we are also selling tickets to the public.”

Paraiso also teamed up with vogue for a pop-up where you can buy swimsuits.

For More Info:

Paraiso

paraisomiamibeach.com

