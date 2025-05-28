Get ready to tropic like it’s hot! Paraiso Miami Swim Week is back. The annual fashion event kicks off later this week. Deco got a sneak peek at one of this year’s shows and the tea on which celeb is making a splash on the runway.

Welcome to paradise or should I say, Paraiso.

It’s the hottest week of the year in SoFlo, but not because of the temperature.

Miami Swim Week is making waves in the 305.

Natalija Dedic Stojanovic: “Paraiso is Miami Swim Week and we’ve been around for 21 years. This is the biggest and the most prestigious fashion week around the world that is focused on the swimwear and resort wear industry.”

The South Beach staple definitely knows how to make a splash.

Natalija Dedic Stojanovic: “There’s a lot of fashion shows, a lot of pop-ups, a lot of parties, cocktails, fashion presentations, activations of the beach and it’s just one big celebration of summer lifestyle.”

One brand that’s ready to seize the day at this year’s event is Sigal.

Sigal Cohen: “We are based in Miami and the collection reflects the spirit and the vibe of being here in Miami.”

They’re going all out, with multiple events happening at the Ritz Carlton South Beach.

Sigal Cohen: “We have a runway show and then we also have a showroom, which is gonna be open to the public for people to come and shop with our current collection.”

One thing that makes Sigal stand out is that all the prints are hand-painted.

Sigal Cohen: “The prints are completely original to my brand. You’re not gonna see them anywhere else.”

The brand’s spring/summer collection features a lot of bright colors. It’s the perfect fit for Miami because…

Sigal Cohen: “It’s a collection that’s inspired by the scenery, the vibes, the electric spirit of this magical city.”

You can always count on Paraiso to be popping but this year, it’s also gonna be savage!

Megan Thee Stallion (singing): “I’m a savage. Classy, bougie, ratchet. Sassy, moody, nasty.”

Megan Thee Stallion is ready for a hot girl summer and she’s got a surprise for the 305.

Sigal Cohen: “Her swimwear line, ‘Hot Girl Summer, will be debuting at Paraiso runway, at Paraiso tent this year, so we’re very excited to see that show.”

