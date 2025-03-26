The Paradiso Theater is raising hell on Lincoln Road with “Unholy,” an immersive show that’s flipping expectations — and performers — upside down. With world-class sassy circus stunts just inches above your head, this show is anything but innocent.

The Paradiso Theater is making its grand entrance on Lincoln Road, and it’s not tiptoeing in.

The theater, which use to be a club, is debuting with a bold, immersive show that’s turning temptation into an art form.

Silvia Dopazo: “The show ‘Unholy’ is based on the characters in the story of ‘Paradise Lost’ from John MIlton. It’s a classic, and we bring comedy.”

But comedy isn’t the only thing this show is bringing. The cast features former Cirque du Soleil stars from around the world, showcasing next-level skill and creativity.

Silvia Dopazo: “We start in the paradise, so everything feels, like, beautiful and in harmony. We use high-level flexibility and contortionists to recreate this beauty into, like; almostsculptures.”

And, with chiseled bodies like these, the performers become living sculptures — bending, twisting and defying gravity.

But what makes “Unholy” truly unique? The action is right in your face.

Amber Joy Lane: “I think what’s special about this show is, that we haven’t seen in Miami before, is that you are getting world-class circus performers in a very intimate space. So, right about your head, people would be flipping and turning.”

Miami comedian Amber Joy Lane is your host for the evening, and she’s providing all of the vibes … and sinful laughs.

Amber Joy Lane: “I think I was cast in this role because I have that BDE: big devil energy. From me, you’ll be getting comedy, because I know Miami, and Miami loves to be roasted.”

Did we forget to mention the show is immersive?

Amber Joy Lane: “We do have a stage, but baby, the entire room is my stage. I will be interlacing between the audience members. I might take a little seat on your lap, like, you are part of this show.”

If you’re ready for a night of divine debauchery, “Unholy” is your ticket to temptation.

“Unholy” officially opens April 4 with shows at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets start at $65.

FOR MORE INFO:

Paradiso Theater Presents: “Unholy”

Paradiso Theater

320 Lincoln Road

Miami Beach, FL 33139

paradisotheater.com

