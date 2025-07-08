Accessories can make or break an outfit, but did you know that the right accessory can also enhance your dinner experience? Deco’s checking out a SoFlo spot that’s bagging up luxury.

The devil may wear Prada, but at this SoFlo hotspot, divas drink from a designer handbag.

Bag it up! Papi Steak in Miami Beach is serving up luxury and libations.

Andre Marques: “When our guest come to Papi Steak, they expect great food, great service, now we’re taking it to the next level, being playful. We launched a cocktail called ‘it’s not a bag, it’s a cocktail.'”

This isn’t you average martini.

Andre Marques: “It’s a grapefruit martini made with Belvedere 10. It’s paired with one ounce of caviar.”

And it’s definitely not your average bar service.

Andre Marques: “When you order this cocktail, it comes with a tableside presentation. The lights flash, we have a theme song that comes with the cocktail. White glove service.”

Why all the bells and whistles? Because this drink doesn’t come in just any old bag.

A martini and a Birkin? Sounds like the perfect pairing to me.

Andre Marques: “When you think of a martini, you think about luxury, classic, timeless and we wanted to bring the same experience to our guests.”

Customer: “I’m really, really impressed. I can’t believe that they did the presentation in that luxury bag. And the cocktail is very delicious.”

The “it’s not a bag, it’s a cocktail” experience is $150.

But that’s just for the drink and caviar.

Bag with purchase not included. But…

Andre Marques: “While you can’t take the bag home with you, if you really want it, we can definitely talk.”

That’s what every girl needs, a Birkin and a martini.

FOR MORE INFO:

Papi Steak Steakhouse Miami Beach

736 First Street Miami Beach, Fl 33139

Website



