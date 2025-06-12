Father’s Day is this Sunday, but one Wynwood hotspot is turning up the heat on the holiday. R House is throwing Papi Brunch for all of the 305 dads and daddies. You know what I mean? If not, you’re about to find out.

There are dads … and then there are daddies.

Henry Cavill: “Hello, I’m Henry Cavill.”

Alex Miranda: “Because you don’t have to have kids to be a daddy.”

Ayveon Campbell: “Absolutely not.”

Pedro Pascal: “Daddy is a state of mind, you know what I’m saying? I’m your daddy.”

Alex Miranda: “So how would you describe a daddy?”

Ayveon Campbell: “Not necessarily has to be age, just someone that carries a more mature attitude.”

And R House in Wynwood wants to celebrate both this Father’s Day at Papi Brunch.

Jennifer Lopez (singing): “I luh you, luh you, luh you, Papi.”

Alex Miranda: “Who are we reaching out to? Is this the actual fathers, or the fathers at heart?”

Ayveon Campbell: “All of the above — bring your father, bring your parents. It’s a great show regardless. It’s also for the family you create, so, if you have that daddy vibe, this would be a good brunch for you.”

Featuring over-the-top drag performances, bottomless beer and three new cocktails.

Ayveon Campbell: “We have our Papi Old-Fashioned: bacon infused, a little smoky honeyness.”

Alex Miranda: “Bacon? Hell, yeah!”

Ayveon Campbell: “We also have our Papi Punch: passion fruit margarita with a little dragon fruit on top. Last but not least, the Thirst Trap: a watermelon spritz. And we’re going to have a men’s fashion show, so we’re going to see a little more of the boys.”

Robert Gonzalez: “For Papi Swim, we’re going to have a lot of models here showcasing to the crowd swimwear.”

Alex Miranda: “Where are you finding these hot guys?”

Ayveon Campbell: “Well, Alex, I saw a few guys outside washing a car. Go ask them. This is Wynwood.”

Alex Miranda (to shirtless model): “Looks good, looks good. Well, it looks good.”

Yeah, they’ll do … and here are Taylor’s top modeling tips.;

Taylor Doedtman: “When you come out on that stage, just remember you’re there to have fun. Don’t blink. You got to stare. You got to make them uncomfortable, and keep it going.”

Alex Miranda: “My eyes hurt.”

Taylor Doedtman (pointing at swim trunks): “Label first.”

Alex Miranda: “It’s not about you, it’s about the shorts.”

Taylor Doedtman: “Exactly. It’s about you and the shorts.”

Robert Gonzalez: “We’re designers here based out of Miami, Florida. For the brunch. we’re going to have a booth here, a lot of sizes, everything 50% off. It’s going to be a great show. When you see Papi Swim on the runway, we’re having a party. We’re not just being serious, because life is too short not to have a good time.”

Book that reservation, papi, for this Sunday at 11:30 or 2:30.”

: “Yes. yes, yes.”

Papi Brunch is $60 for the classic experience, $85 for the premium, and book a reservation through R House.

FOR MORE INFO:

Papi Brunch

Sunday, June 15, 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

R House

2727 NW 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

305-576-0201

rhousewynwood.com/event-details/papi-brunch

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.