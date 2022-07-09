Life is stressful. We could all use a little break. Thankfully, Miami Spa Months is here until the end of August. A lot of top-notch spas are offering amazing treatments at discounted prices. I love this time of year. You get to splurge on yourself and save some dough.

The spa at The Setai on South Beach will make you feel like you’re one of the elite.

Melina Ifill: “Valmont for The Spa at the Setai is a luxury spa at a five-star property.”

For Spa Months, this high-end property is pulling out all the stops.

Melina Ifill: “Valmont for The Spa at the Setai is offering four different services. Our most popular is the Balinese Fusion massage, which is a 60-minute, head-to-toe massage, very relaxing. And then afterwards, you’ll receive a foot scrub to exfoliate.”

There’s even a deal that’s a relaxation trifecta.

Melina Ifill: “Our Triple Fix offers a scalp treatment, a facial cleanse and a foot massage.”

Anthony Pfeiffer: “I love the Triple Fix facial, because the massage techniques were incredible.”

Spa Months specials start at $139.

Melina Ifill: “Our guests are receiving over 40% off our regular prices services, so it definitely allows anyone to enjoy a luxurious experience.”

Anthony Pfeiffer: “It’s not somewhere I would normally come, but for Spa Months, getting a discounted price is amazing.”

Sure, that’ll save you a chunk of change, but what The Setai really wants is for…

Melina Ifill: “Local guests to enjoy time utilizing our beach, as well as receiving a spa service, whether that is a massage or a facial, and be able to take home a memorable experience.”

FOR MORE INFO:

The Setai Miami Beach

2001 Collins Avenue

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-520-6000

