We’re already 12 days into 2024, but it’s still not too late to start the new year off right … especially when it comes to self-care. Deco is checking out a SoFlo hotel where locals can have the ultimate getaway.

David Schwimmer (as Ross Geller): “You know what? I am gonna be happy this year. I am gonna make myself happy.”

Matthew Perry (as Chandler Bing): “You want us to leave the room or…?”

Don’t leave the room. Book one at the Loews Coral Gables instead.

Linda Villafane: “We’re excited to welcome locals for a self-care staycation. It’s a great way to start the year and reset after a busy holiday season.”

2024 is all about treating yo’ self, and the hotel is promoting wellness by taking the concept of “Dry January” up a notch.

Linda Villafane: “For a lot of people, Dry January means abstaining from alcohol, but here at Loews Coral Gables, we wanna take it a little step further and incorporate many wellness components, so eating healthy, a spa day to release toxins from your body, and then, of course, also enjoying the mocktails.”

Taking care of your body is easy here.

Linda Villafane:”One great perk about staying at Loews Coral Gables is that we give you a complimentary hour use of our branded bikes. It’s a great way to get your body moving and also to explore a little bit.”

Feeling parched after that bike ride? Grab a mocktail at the bar, or better yet, take it with you, because it’s photo shoot time!

Linda Villafane: “A great way to capture the memories of your self-care staycation is by booking a complimentary photo shoot with our focal point photographers.”

Now that you’re feeling like a celebrity, it’s time to go relax like one at the spa,

Linda Villafane: “We are featuring the Detox and Restore treatment this January for the ultimate self-care moment. The massage uses herbal compress patches that are infused with the aromatherapy scent of your choice “

The best part is, you can customize part of the treatment.

Linda Villafane: “If you have muscle pain, we have a specific aromatherapy for that. If you have sleeping issues, we can do a lavender essential oil.”

Whatever it takes to get you feeling like your best self.

Linda Villafane: “People should come staycation here to kick off the year in style and invest in yourself so you can invest in the rest of the year.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Loews Coral Gables Hotel

2950 Coconut Grove Drive

Coral Gables, Florida, 33134

786-772-7600

loewshotels.com/coral-gables

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.