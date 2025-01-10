The show must go on, but tonight, the show in question actually happens in a movie. Pamela Anderson is razzling and dazzling in “The Last Showgirl.” Deco’s hitting the stage with the cast.

Announcer: “Places, please. This is your places call for the final performance of Le Razzle Dazzle.”

Pamela Anderson is ready for her close-up.

Pamela Anderson (as Shelly): “We were ambassadors for style and grace. The Las Vegas showgirl.”

In “The Last Showgirl”, the actress plays Shelly, a dancer struggling to cope with her show closing after 30 years in the biz.

Pamela Anderson: “I feel like after this film, I can breathe. I feel like I got to do something I’m really proud of.”

It may be her character’s final bow, but it’s Pam’s time to shine. And she feels like Vegas was the perfect backdrop for this story.

Pamela Anderson: “Vegas is so much about out with the old, in with the new, demolish a building, put up the sphere. But you can’t demolish a person. That was part of this story.”

Also part of this story: Jamie Lee Curtis, who plays Shelly’s best friend in the movie. She tells Deco their connection was instant.

Jamie Lee Curtis: “We didn’t know each other. We met in the lobby, I mean, in the basement of the Rio Hotel, and became best friends.”

The feeling is mutual.

Pamela Anderson: “We take our life experience, we met, and poof. That’s how it goes.”

Jamie Lee Curtis: “That’s how it works.”

Pamela Anderson: “We had a great chemistry. Chemistry, I think, is not always there, right?”

Jamie Lee Curtis: “Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah.”

Pamela Anderson: “But in this case, we really had a sisterhood on set. Everybody.”

Sisterhood and a whole lot of girl power.

Jamie Lee Curtis: “A lot of women.”

Pamela Anderson: “Lot of women.”

Jamie Lee Curtis: “We had a female [director of photography], producer, writer, director, actors, boom operator. Many. many women. Many many women. Costume designer.”

Pamela Anderson: “Yeah.”

Kiernan Shipka and Brenda Song, who co-star in the film, say the experience definitely left a lasting mark on them.

Kiernan Shipka: “Every day on set was a vulnerable day, and there was such power in feeling our feelings and having those emotions.”

Brenda Song: “Just being on that set with these incredibly talented, kind, generous, powerful women, you couldn’t help but be inspired and powerful walking every day on set. For me, this was a project I walked away from feeling like I could take on the world.”

The curtain opens on “The Last Showgirl,” in theaters this Friday.

