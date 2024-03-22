The 1960s were good times. The party decade! Not for the rest of the world, just the lucky few in “Palm Royale.”

Character in “Palm Royale”: “How did you get past security?”

Kristen Wiig (as Maxine Simmons-Dellacort): “I came in the back.”

Character in “Palm Royale”: “There are no doors on the back of the Palm Royale.”

Kristen Wiig is climbing Palm Beach’s social ladder in Apple TV Plus’ “Palm Royale.”

Kristen Wiig (as Maxine Simmons-Dellacort): “Evelyn? You are the woman to know in Palm Beach.”

Allison Janney (as Evelyn Rollins): “I don’t like you, Maxine.”

But winning over Palm Beach high society is not easy.

Kristen Wiig: “She becomes obsessed with it.”

Allison Janney (as Evelyn Rollins): “You know my name.”

Kristen Wiig (as Maxine Simmons-Dellacort): “Of course I do. I read about you every day.”

Kristen Wiig: “She will do anything.”

Kristen Wiig (as Maxine Simmons-Dellacort): “You are too good to me, Norma.”

Joining Maxine and her shenanigans is her hubby, Douglas, played by Josh Lucas.

Kristen Wiig (as Maxine Simmons-Dellacort): “Well, we should be preparing.”

Josh Lucas (as Douglas): “Clearly you have been. You’ve bought out half of our worth, haven’t you?”

Josh Lucas: “He’s also not the brightest guy in the whole world, and he’s willing to kind of go on any adventure with her, a little but a humorous Bonnie and Clyde.”

Unlike Bonnie and Clyde, there isn’t much of a gunfight happening, just a battle for superiority.

Josh Lucas: “There’s this wonderful battle between all of these houses for who’s the reigning, most wealthy, fabulous mansion in town.”

The show is pure fiction, but Josh told Deco that what he finds outrageous is how the Palm Beach partying never stopped in the ’60s.

Josh Lucas: “The fact that it’s actually something that actually really happened during that period of time in America, particularly when the civil rights movement was going, and the country was on fire with civil unrest, and these guys were just living in this, like, ultra-rich party life.”

Kristen Wiig (as Maxine Simmons-Dellacort): “You were born for this!”

Josh Lucas (as Douglas): “Awww.”

The costumes were not an exaggeration for the show, either.

Josh Lucas: “The costumes that Kristen and Allison and Laura and everyone are wearing are either true vintage from Chanel and all these incredible designers from that period, and then also things that they would recreate.”

Even with the glitz and glam of high society life, the residents at Palm Royale have lots of secrets to keep.

Kristen Wiig (as Maxine Simmons-Dellacort): “Let’s hear it for Palm Beach!”

The first three episodes of “Palm Royale” are now streaming on Apple TV Plus.

