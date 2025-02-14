Get ready for a beary good time, because Paddington is back in a brand-new adventure. Many familiar faces are returning to the franchise … but one new addition is Antonio Banderas. He’s telling Deco all about his paw-some experience making the movie.

Simon Farnaby (as Barry The Air Steward): “To inflate your life jacket.”

[Paddington inflates his life jacket.]

Hugh Bonneville (as Henry Brown): “They didn’t mean now, Paddington.”

Flying south for the winter! Paddington Bear and the Brown family are heading to South America.

Carlos Carlín (as Passport Control Officer): “Welcome to Peru.”

Olivia Colman (as Reverend Mother): “Your aunt seems to have set off into the dangerous jungle.”

Ben Whishaw is back as the voice of our favorite marmalade-loving bear in “Paddington in Peru,” and this time, he’s on a mission to find his Aunt Lucy in the Amazon.

Ben Whishaw: “She rescued him when he was little, and he is just absolutely clear that he must do precisely the same thing to her and find her, despite the enormity of the quest.”

An adventure this big requires help … like super suave, sexy, dashing help.

Ben Whishaw (as Paddington Bear, voice): “Excuse me, sir, is this boat for hire?”

Antonio Banderas (as Hunter Cabot): “It is your lucky day.”

That’s where Antonio Banderas comes in. As a river boat captain, he knows his way around the jungle, but when it came to the actor’s own knowledge about the world of Paddington…

Antonio Banderas: “But I have to confess that I didn’t know about the character. I only saw him just having breakfast with the Queen of England, and it was very surprising.”

But the Oscar-nominated star quickly grew to love his co-star.

Antonio Banderas: “He’s full with kindness, and it’s something that is actually very beautiful, and in today’s world, almost, I would say, that is necessary “

Antonio may be playing a person, but he’s no stranger to the world of animation.

Antonio Banderas (as Puss in Boots, voice): “Now ye ogre, pray for mercy from Puss in Boots.”

Mike Myers (as Shrek, voice): “Ugh, I’ll kill that cat.”

Puss in Boots and Paddington seem like total opposites, so we asked the actor what it would look like if these two beloved characters ever came face to face.

Antonio Banderas: “I think, actually, they would confront each other a little bit at the beginning, but at the end, they can be friends. Puss is more kind of an individual guy that likes to be alone, but Paddington, no. Paddington loves people.”

Ben Whishaw (as Paddington Bear, voice): “You can take the bear out of the jungle, but you can’t take the jungle out of the bear.”

“Paddington in Peru” is now playing in theaters.

