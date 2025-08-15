You may not usually go out of your way to see bugs, but that’s about to change. Cirque du Soleil is back with a new show centered around insects, because why not? Cirque, with its world-class performers, can make literally anything wildly entertaining.

It’s a bug’s life…

Janie Mallet, Cirque du Soleil: “We all have a reaction to bugs. I don’t like spiders personally but, you know, butterflies, so it’s…”

Alex Miranda: “And I bet there’s spiders in the show.”

Janie Mallet: “There’s everything in the show!”

…at “OVO” by Cirque du Soleil…

Janie Mallet: “It’s a show that’s so vibrant — it’s inspired by Brazil — colorful, uplifting.”

Which is crawling on the Kaseya Center stage in downtown Miami, now through Sunday.

Janie Mallet: “There’s high-level acrobats. We have an Olympian in the show, we have world-class champions and World Cup champions and national team members.”

Here’s the story: When an awkward, quirky insect…

Alex Miranda: “Did you see that cricket that was crawling up Jennifer Lopez at her show recently? Did you see that?”

Janie Mallet: “We’re not responsible for that one.”

No, not that one, nor this one.

Alex Miranda (in green bug costume): “I feel like it might be also bringing out the color of my eyes.”

Anyway, when he discovers a magnificent ladybug, they instantly fall in love. and their enchanting romance unfolds, as world-class performances buzz about.

Ernesto Lea Place: “The whole stage feels like the middle of what you would do if you had a magnifying glass in your backyard.”

Alex Miranda: “So, are the bugs cute or are they creepy?”

Ernesto Lea Place: “I’m actually scared of bugs in real life, but our bugs are super duper cute.”

Alex Miranda: “OK, that’s good, ’cause they’re giant!”

Including Ernesto Lea Place, a duo-straps acrobat.

Ernesto Lea Place: “I do hang off of my partner with nothing on me, or she hangs off of me, and we don’t have a net or a mat or anything, so it’s all…”

Alex Miranda: “Ernesto, what goes through your head?!”

Ernesto Lea Place: “Just don’t look down. If you don’t look down, you don’t know how high you are.”

Alex Miranda: “That’s good life advice, right? If you don’t look, you don’t know. and that’s good.”

But for now, we’re a foot off the floor.

[Ernesto spins around.]

Hey! Let me try.

Alex Miranda: “OK, so, Ernesto is going to put me on hyperdrive. I trust you! Do you ever get nauseous?”

Ernesto Lea Place: “Not really, but some people do. They use ginger candies to help you with that.”

Alex Miranda: “OK. I don’t want to puke as I’m spinning around.”

[Alex spins around.]

Alex Miranda: “Oh, it feels like the Gravitron at the county fair.”

And, if you’ve never seen Cirque stars in action, I mean, look at this — what? It’s un-beeee-lievable. Oh, and then there’s this guy here who’s just warming up, as one does. Like, how in the…?

Janie Mallet: “We have 53 artists on stage, and we know we have over 800 pieces of costumes in each performance.”

You can catch the Miami shows through Sunday. OVO moves to the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise this coming Wednesday through Sunday.

FOR MORE INFO:

OVO | Cirque du Soleil

South Florida shows through Aug. 24

cirquedusoleil.com/ovo

