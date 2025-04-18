We’re used to seeing all kinds of birds, fish — a dolphin, if you’re lucky — on Miami Beach, and about 100 club promoters. But starting Thursday, add over 100 of the most beautiful horses in America, trotting at their very best, to that list — for the Global Champions Arabians Tour making its debut in South Florida.

Jorge Cunha, Chief Brand Marketing for Global Champions Arabians Tour: “Coming from U.S., Brazil, Mexico.”

And more, for the Global Champions Arabians Tour, the world’s premier Arabian horse championship series, making its grand SoFlo debut.

Jorge Cunha: “At the end of the three days of the show, we’ll get the six best horses in the different categories.”

Think of it as a Westminster Dog Show of sorts, but for horses — Arabian, to be specific.

Andrew Sellman, horse trainer: “All breeds of horses derived from Arabian horses, so they’re the oldest, most pure breed of horse. They’re really special animals. They are extremely intelligent.”

Showcasing the unrivaled beauty, power and grace of the world’s finest…

Jorge Cunha: “The face, the neck, the legs, the movement. There’s eight criteria and, of course, we have a panel of judges.”

…against one unique backdrop.

Andrew Sellman: “Typically, our events are at fairgrounds. So this is just an amazing atmosphere to bring our horses.”

Each vying for championship titles and earning crucial points in the overall tour standings.

Andrew Sellman: “Their physical attributes, as well as their charisma and their willingness to perform and show off for a crowd.”

But, just like with humans, the winning formula is lots of love.

Andrew Sellman: “Our method in taking care of them and raising them is to really love them and be respectful to them. They then really like people and are willing to do what we ask them to do.”

Misha here is ready.

Alex Miranda: “She is gorgeous. How well does she do in the evening gown competition?”

Andrew Sellman: “I think, gonna slay it.”

[Alex laughs.]

Well, she has been eating quite healthy. Carrots, of course.

[Misha chomps.]

Alex Miranda: “Now I’m hungry. Misha, have you been to Carrot Express?”

But let’s brush up.

Alex Miranda: “Misha, we’ve entered the question-and-answer portion of the competition. What would you tell your younger self?”

Misha: “Hey, girl, heyyy.”

Alex Miranda: “We already know you’re a winner at heart, but how would you define success?”

Misha: “A hot body, a Bugatti, a Maserati. Living fancy, a big mansion, and parties in France.”

Watch for free from a standing section on the oceanside, behind the Faena Hotel.

Andrew Sellman: I think they’d really love it. You can stay for as little amount of time as you’d like or as long as you’d like.”

The event runs through Saturday.

Again, it takes place behind the Faena Hotel on Miami Beach, and the side that runs along the ocean is where you can stand and watch for free.

FOR MORE INFO:

Global Champions Arabians Tour

April 17-19, 2025

Behind the Faena Hotel

3201 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33140

Website

