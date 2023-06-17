The wait is over, “Outlander” fans. Season 7 of the beloved historical drama premieres on Starz on Friday, but before traveling back in time, the stars of the show are dishing with Deco about what we can expect.

Sam Heughan (as Jamie Fraser): “I’m not as brave as I was before, ye ken? Not brave enough to live without you anymore.”

The stakes are higher than ever in Season 7 of the hit Starz series “Outlander.”

Sophie Skelton (Brianna Randall Fraser): “There’s unrest in the streets, if you hadn’t noticed.”

Character in “Outlander”: “Washington desperately needs soldiers up at Fort Ticonderoga.”

Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe are back as Jamie and Claire … and a looming rebellion is about to take the show to the next level.

Caitríona Balfe: “The Revolutionary War is here. We have amazing battles, and it just does feel really, really epic.”

Sam Heughan: “It was kind of surprising to see how much we’ve actually managed to pack into one season.”

War isn’t the only thing causing trouble, though.

Caitríona Balfe: “Claire, we left her in prison, and we find her still in prison.”

Sam Heughan: “Yes, not the best place.”

Caitríona Balfe: “We see Jamie try to rescue her.”

Sam Heughan: “Yeah, and I think her salvation comes from a very, shall I say, unexpected place.”

“Outlander” premiered back in 2014, but the characters and their story have been a part of Sam and Caitríona’s lives for nearly 10 years.

Caitríona Balfe: “They’re not as young as they once were.”

Sam Heughan: “Are you saying Jamie’s getting old? Is that what you’re saying? Jamie’s looking older this season.”

Caitríona Balfe: “He’s not as fit as he once was.”

Sam Heughan: “He’s not.”

Sam, look in the mirror. I don’t think you have anything to worry about in that department.

Sam Heughan: “Thank God. Thank you. I mean, he is getting a little long in the tooth. But you know, he’s still got it.”

Caitríona Balfe: “Still got it.”

Sam Heughan: “Still got it.”

Speaking of still having it, “Outlander” has a huge following. Maybe it’s a comfort thing.

Caitríona Balfe (as Claire Randall Fraser): “You’ll come back to me. You always do.”

So, we had to ask Sam and Caitríona about their comfort shows and movies.

Caitríona Balfe: “Anything kind of with Audrey Hepburn in it is usually – if you’re feeling sick, that will cheer you up.”

Sam Heughan: “Mmmm. Oh, you like the classics.”

Caitríona Balfe: “Yeah.”

Sam Heughan: “‘Friends’ is – something about it.”

Caitríona Balfe: “Yeah. It’s a comfort blanket.”

Sam Heughan: “It’s a comfort, and you can have it on in the background.”

Takes comfort characters to know comfort characters, am I right?

Sam Heughan: “I’m glad that we’re now people’s comfort.”

Caitríona Balfe: “We’re like two ratty old blankets.”

Sam Heughan: “Which you can curl up with and feel better about yourself.”

Caitríona Balfe: “Mm-hmm.”

Caitríona Balfe (as Claire Randall Fraser): “We will make it back here one day, won’t we?”

Sam Heughan (as Jamie Fraser): “Aye, sassenach.”

Season 7 of “Outlander” premieres Friday night.

