Sometimes you just wanna geek out about the stuff you like, like Shireen with shoes, and if the stuff you like happens to be anime, cosplay and comics, you’re in luck this weekend. Deco’s Alex Miranda, who is always super animated, has the deets.

Geek is chic.

Morgan Foy: “I’m kind of just feeding off, like, everybody’s energy about it is, so far, it’s been received very well.”

At OtakuFest, nerd culture is not just cool…

Attendee: “Whether it’s Star Wars, Star Trek, Marvel, it’s become more the norm.”

The three-day event at Miami Airport Convention Center, right below the DoubleTree, is South Florida’s largest anime, animation, cosplay, gaming, comics and music festival.

Attendee: “Meet new people, take photos with other people, meet the guest celebrities.”

Dress up as your favorite character, or come as you are.

Attendee: “There’s a community that they can bond with.”

I’m going as Denji, the main character from the manga series “Chainsaw Man.”

Ryan Colt Levy plays him professionally.

Ryan Colt Levy: “We’re among our people, you know?”

And we get to skip the autograph line.

Ryan Colt Levy: “Feral, crazy, funny, goofy, weird.”

Morgan Foy, who is…

Morgan Foy: “Spirit Blossom Ahri from ‘League of Legends.'”

Today, she is helping me transform.

Alex Miranda: “Something ain’t feeling right. I don’t know if – is the wig on the right way?”

I’m new to all if this, but I hear the poor guy just needs a date.

Alex Miranda: “I think it’s time for a different haircut.”

So I’m going to find him a date.

Woman cosplayer: “You have to look for a girl with a red braid, about here, yellow eyes particularly.”

If I can make it past all this competition.

Alex Miranda (to attendee cosplaying as Denji with a chainsaw for a head): “Denji, it’s a really hard life, right?”

Attendee cosplaying as Denji with a chainsaw for a head: “I mean, yeah.”

There she is, thank God: my queen.

Alex Miranda: “What is it about me?”

Woman cosplaying as Makima: “Well, you’re very nice, you’re very subservient.”

Um, OK…

Alex Miranda: “I have a question for you. I’ve been waiting all my life for this moment! [Kneels down] Makima, would you marry me?”

Woman cosplaying as Makima: “One one condition.”

Alex Miranda: “What?”

Woman cosplaying as Makima: “Can you kill a Gun double for me?”

Alex Miranda: “Yeah, sure, whatever.”

Tickets start at $20. OtakuFest is open through Sunday, and there’s going to be an amazing cosplay competition taking place on Saturday.

FOR MORE INFO:

OtakuFest

Jan. 13-15

Miami Airport Convention Center

711 NW 72nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33126

otakufest.com

