Osvaldo Supino is an award-winning, multilingual artist. The singer just dropped some new music and could not wait to dish about it.

Deco caught up with Osvaldo at the Moxy hotel to get the deets on what fans can expect. And let’s just say, he’s really excited about the future.

Osvaldo Supino is a small-town guy from southern Italy who’s been given a very big voice.

The Italian singer-songwriter is living his dreams of being a star.

Osvaldo Supino: “I’ve always had this passion of singing. Music is part of my life, its my therapy, it’s my boyfriend, my girlfriend. It’s everything I have.”

His new single, “Stuck on this feeling”, is a romantic ballad.

It’s about letting go of a relationship and being vulnerable.

Osvaldo Supino: “I had the song in my ear all the time for three years. Just waiting for the right moment to release it.”

The right time to release it was now.

And Osvaldo picked Miami to kick off his media tour because the 305 feels like home.

Osvaldo Supino: “I just feel adopted by the city.”

Osvaldo Supino: “When I’m in Miami my family, my brothers say that I have a different light, I don’t know what it is.”

He writes music as a form of release and to connect with others.

Osvaldo Supino: “Sometimes you say, ‘Oh my god this is my story, no one can relate.’ no, people really relate with your stuff so, it’s therapeutic for me.”

The singer also takes inspiration from people who aren’t afraid to be themselves, like Madonna, that’s why he released “Gold” a few months ago.

The feel-good dance track is about celebrating who you are.

And he hopes to inspire others to be real.

Osvaldo Supino: “It’s not easy loving yourself If I can give to these people just a little message of, be yourself, do it! You’re perfect just as you are, I’m happy.”

