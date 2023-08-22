France is home to talented chefs and delicious cuisine.

And we’re all down to have a bite of that apple if we could- and now we can!

Ostrow Brasserie in Buena Vista is offering a blend of kosher food and French dining.

Ostrow? More like Ost-wow, I can’t believe it’s kosher!

Olivia Ostrow: “This is not a kosher restaurant. This is a French restaurant that happens to be kosher.”

Kosher means the food follows strict Jewish laws: The milk and meat never mix. So Chef Olivia Ostrow and her team had their work cut out for them.

Olivia Ostrow: “French cuisine, everybody knows uses a lot of butter and is very creamy. So when you go into the kosher French cuisine you encounter challenges.”

The concept started with Olivia’s own need for kosher food, While still enjoying authentic French dishes.

Olivia Ostrow: “The dessert, the creme brulee that’s coming after the steak, that’s something I wanted and I wanted to share it.”

To work around the kosher rules, the Buena Vista restaurant switched out the dairy for vegan options.

Olivia Ostrow: “The cheese is not dairy, you will never know, and this is what’s important.”

But what you will know is delicious flavor.

Olivia Ostrow: “We have for instance a veal chop that is a 32-ounce veal. We make it with sundried tomatoes and we create an olive paste and herb de provence, so it’s very … Which is a South of France dish, served with ratatouille.”

Dani Bergman: “It was super juicy and flavorful, it’s really interesting because I think that kosher food has never been this gushed up, and I think Olivia did a great job making it delicious.”

And the French staple, endive salad.

Olivia Ostrow: “It is a Julien of endive, a Julien of caramelized apple, with roasted walnuts, and a tarragon vinaigrette, and the blue cheese that’s not really cheese.”

Noa Binn: “It hits a bunch of different pallets so if you want a fruit kind of salad or more of a bitter salad, it all plays together.”

As for dessert, they have that covered too.

Like a sweet chocolate mousse or their bread pudding.

Olivia Ostrow: “Our bread pudding we caramelize several different ingredients, you know pears, and made-from-scratch halal. Then serve it with homemade vanilla ice cream, that’s not really ice cream”

Olivia Ostrow: “People come here with this stigma of some kind of religious environment, and maybe a little bit of blah in the food, and you’re not stepping in that world at all.”

Ostrow Brasserie

4850 NW 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

(786) 238-7452

ostrowbrasserie.com

