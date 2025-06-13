Keeping your cool under pressure is hard work. Keeping your story straight when you’re trying to infiltrate an underground crime ring is even harder. But it sure is fun to watch! Especially when there are great actors involved. Deco went undercover to get the goods from Orlando Bloom and the cast of “Deep Cover,” which is now streaming on Prime Video.

Whoever said there’s no funny business in organized crime clearly hasn’t seen what happens when a group of improv actors get recruited by the po-po for an undercover operation.

Orlando Bloom: “You’ve got the brains.”

Bryce Dallas Howard: “Brains, muscle.”

Nick Mohammed: “Ineptitude?”

Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed bring the laughs in the new British action comedy, “Deep Cover.” But when it comes to Deco’s interview with the cast.

Orlando Bloom: “Can somebody bring Biggie in, please?”

Bryce Dallas Howard: “Can someone bring Biggie?”

Orlando’s pup, “Biggie Smalls,” is the star of the show.

Orlando Bloom: “Biggie, Biggie, Biggie, Biggie, Biggie.”

Bryce Dallas Howard: “Come here, come here, come here.”

Orlando Bloom: “There you go, we took up the whole interview with that.”

I mean, that’s top tier marketing.

Orlando Bloom: “Listen, we’re trying to sell a movie. If we can sell it through puppies, kittens, we’ll bring a python out. Whatever you need, you know what I mean.”

Improv may be the name of the game in the movie. But keeping up the act is hard work.The cast tells us, they’re not sure they’d be able to commit to the bit in real life.

Nick Mohammed: “Word vomit is definitely a thing. Forgetting things, like forgetting people’s names, just forgetting key facts, I think I would just give myself away in an instinct.”

Bryce Dallas Howard: “I would blush a lot. I would probably start to sweat profusely.”

Surely, Orlando can handle the pressure though, right?

Orlando Bloom: “I’d be way too loud or something. I’d take it a little too far.”

Bryce Dallas Howard: “No, I don’t know, Orlando. I think you’d manage well, my friend. I think you’re the type.”

This group may have jokes. But they also love a good laugh. That’s why they always turn to films like…

Nick Mohammed: “‘Home Alone’ for me.”

Bryce Dallas Howard: “Oh my god, I was gonna say ‘Home Alone,’ also.”

Nick Mohammed: “Were you?”

Bryce Dallas Howard: “Yes!”

Orlando Bloom: “You know one of my favorites, it’s gonna sound crazy, it’s ‘The Party.'”

Bryce Dallas Howard: “I love watching ‘Notting Hill.’ I love watching it.”

