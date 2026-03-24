Grab your earplugs and your shortest neon booty shorts, Deco fans! It’s that time of year again. Ultra Music Festival is officially taking over Bayfront Park this weekend. We’re talking three days, seven stages, and enough bass to rattle the fillings straight out of your teeth.

Ultra is widely considered the biggest EDM festival on the planet, and while the international superstars are flying in, one artist is making sure the 305 and the 407 represent.

Big Florida: “Sunday, 12 p.m., worldwide stage, Big Florida, baby.”

Meet Big Florida. The Orlando-based artist has a huge sound, and he’s ready to turn Ultra into one giant house party.

Big Florida: “My style of electronic music is the party bass, like we’re gonna turn up, it’s crunk, it’s gonna be a little bit of pushin’, a little bit of booty shakin’.”

When you name yourself after the Sunshine State, you better bring the heat. Hey – this guy’s been doing it for years!

Big Florida: “Born and raised in Windermere, Florida; it’s a small town right in the center of Orlando. Basically grew up around music.”

Big made a name for himself doing flips, or remixes of popular songs.

Big Florida: “I did a flip of Drake, Future and Morgan Wallen.”

Big Florida: “My whole set is full of hype vocals on different drops that’s gonna really blow your mind.”

As for Ultra Miami — Big Florida got the call every DJ dreams of.

Big Florida: “My manager calls me and goes: ‘Yo, I just spoke to our agent and he thinks that we may get the opportunity to play Ultra.’ I was just like, ‘Man, that would be so insane.’ The next day, the Ultra flyers came out with my name on it. I was just like, ‘That’s the coolest way I’ve ever been let known that I was playing a show!'”

If you wanna see what the hype is all about, catch Big Florida Sunday at noon on the legendary worldwide stage.

Big Florida: “Ultra Miami is, like, so legendary in the dance music scene, such a big goal to play that.”

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