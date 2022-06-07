Dinosaurs prove that you can age in Hollywood. Like, 100 million years old. As long as you’re always killing it on screen, and in the final “Jurassic World” movie, there’s a lot of that going on. In “Jurassic World Dominion,” the dinos are bigger, but nothing grabs your attention like the OG cast, who have reunited to risk getting eaten alive.

Who does a dinosaur call when it’s in danger? Tricera-cops, but in “Jurassic World Dominion,” that’s not really how it works for the humans, and not just any humans, the big three of the original “Jurassic World” cast are back.

Jeff Goldblum…

Jeff Goldblum: “We’re in danger again, as you can well imagine.”

Sam Neill and, the one, the only…

Alex Miranda: “Laura, the love is real.”

Laura Dern: “You make Dr. Sattler way cooler than I could ever imagine.”

Laura Dern.

Laura Dern: “Let me just have a shout out to the world of Miami and Fort Lauderdale.”

You can have whatever you want. Well, aside from safety.

In the final installment of the “Jurassic World” franchise, dinos and people are living together now, so along with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, they’re…

Jeff Goldblum: “Trying to do well by our species and by all of our fellow creatures here.”

And you thought iguanas were scary. “Dominion” takes place four years after “Fallen Kingdom.”

Laura Dern: “She is a soil scientist. She is climate change focused.”

But our love for Dr. Ellie Sattler dates all the way back to 1993, and you know what never goes extinct? Nostalgia.

Laura Dern: “The day I walked on set, I got misty-eyed, and I turned and our crew started crying.

Oh, and you’re going to get those Dr. Ian Malcolm-isms too.

Jeff Goldblum: “Yes, I seem to be able to pop off with a cute remark here or there.”

And while we’re on the subject of genetic engineering…

Alex Miranda: “If you could bring back any historical figure, which would it be?”

Jeff Goldblum: “Albert Einstein? Fred Astaire? Or would it be my uncle Chucky? Maybe so, I never met him.”

But for star Isabella Sermon, who plays a human clone, would she want a clone of her own?

Alex Miranda: “Is there any dinosaur that you would actually maybe like to have as a pet, perhaps?”

Isabella Sermon: “Oh, it’s called a pyroraptor, and it’s got all these amazing red and orange and gold feathers on it, but I probably wouldn’t want it as a pet.”

“Jurassic World Dominion” hits theaters this Thursday.

