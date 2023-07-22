Summer is in full swing, and you know what that means: scorching heat. It also means big summer blockbusters at the movie. Christopher Nolan’s epic historical thriller “Oppenheimer” is in theaters now, but before blasting into the box office, the cast sat down with Deco for a little coffee talk.

(These interviews were conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike.)

Cillian Murphy (as J. Robert Oppenheimer): “This is a national emergency.”

Josh Zuckerman (as Rossi Lomanitz): “Detonators charged.”

A blast from the past is gearing up for an explosive weekend at the box office.

Cillian Murphy (as J. Robert Oppenheimer): “This is a matter of life and death. I can perform this miracle.”

“Oppenheimer” tells the story behind the creation of the atomic bomb and the scientist who changed the course of human history.

Matt Damon (as Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves): “Are we saying there’s a chance that when we push that button, we destroy the world?”

Cillian Murphy (as J. Robert Oppenheimer): “Chances are near zero.”

Matt Damon (as Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves): “Near zero?”

Matt Damon plays a military man in the movie, but in real life, he’s totally a Deco Drive dude.

Matt Damon: “Deco Drive!”

Emily Blunt: “You know Deco Drive?”

Matt Damon: “Come on, I lived in Miami for five, six years.”

Emily Blunt: “True. What happens on Deco Drive?”

Matt Damon: “Oh, it’s a magazine.”

(Cue sad trombone.)

It’s OK, Matt. We forgive you, even if Emily Blunt doesn’t.

Emily Blunt: “He doesn’t know Miami.”

Matt Damon: “I haven’t lived there for 10 years. No, for 12 years.”

Sounds like someone’s overdue for a visit.

Matt Damon (as Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves): “They have a 12-month head start.”

Cillian Murphy (as J. Robert Oppenheimer): “Eighteen.”

Matt Damon (as Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves): “How could you possibly know that?”

The movie is out now, and if you’re planning to see it, Emily, Matt and Cillian Murphy, who plays Oppie, have some ideas about how you should pregame before seeing it.

Cillian Murphy: “Work out some terrifically hard scientific calculations?”

Just kidding!

Cillian Murphy: “Martinis. He liked martinis.”

Emily Blunt: “He loved a martini. I mean, Oppenheimer was famous for making an amazing martini in one of those vintage little martini glasses where it goes down like water, and before you know it, you’re acting like Matt Damon on a Saturday night.”

Matt Damon: “Your world’s gone pink.”

Emily’s got some advice, though.

Emily Blunt: “Have a martini maybe after you see ‘Oppenheimer.'”

Matt Damon: “Yeah, definitely after. You’ll need one.”

Emily Blunt: “You’re gonna need one.”

Kenneth Branagh (as Niels Bohr): “You are the man who gave them the power to destroy themselves. And the world is not prepared.”

Cillian Murphy (as J. Robert Oppenheimer): “What’s next?”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.