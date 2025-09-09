Your favorite trio is back and ready to crack another case in the new season of “Only Murders in the Building.”

Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin are sharpening their detective skills because, of course, there’s another murder in their building.

Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage: “A guy fills a fountain with blood in the most murderous building in New York and they say it’s accidental?”

Great catch, Steve Martin, but you’re gonna need Selena Gomez and Martin Short to help you find out who killed Lester, the Arconia’s doorman.

Steve Martin: “We go to the old-fashioned criminals, the mob, and we learn that there’s a different mob, there’s a new mob that has taken the place of the old mob, which is not effective as it once was at killing people.”

While the three dig into Lester’s past on this season of “Only Murders in the Building,” they also take a trip down memory lane.

Selena Gomez: “It was nice to see, you know, the backstory a little bit of all our characters, really. I mean, seeing the younger versions and where they are and, I mean, in particular Mabel has a really lovely relationship with our doorman Lester.

Martin Short: “They are great scenes to play because they’re well written. If you’re an actor and you’re playing a well written scene, it’s just, your day is great.”

Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora: “Something’s not adding up, we’ve found three of the richest people in the world sniffing around a murder scene.”

Selena’s talking about Renée Zellweger, Christoph Walz, and Logan Lerman.

Hmmm, wonder what they’re up to?

Michael Cyril Creighton: “They’re all playing such exciting, surprising, different characters than what I’m normally used to seeing them play, so it’s a blast.”

Hopefully this dynamic trio can figure it out.

