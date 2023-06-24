When it comes to good quality fun in Miami, you never really run out of options. There’s the beach, there’s the nightlife … and then there’s Lynn’s house.

Now there is one more thing to add to your Miami fun list, and you can bring the kids!

If you are looking for a one-stop shop for all things fun in Miami, look no further than Vivo!

Judy Moore: “We are so excited to open in Miami. This is our very first district in South Florida.”

Sitting in the prime location of Dolphin Mall, the new 60,000-square-foot entertainment hotspot offers something for everyone.

Judy Moore: “We have experiences for everybody, every night of the week. You can come for brunch on Sunday, or you can come have a great time with your friends on Thursday night at PBR Cowboy Bar.”

Cowboy bar? OK, now I’m listening.

Judy Moore: “PBR Cowboy Bar is the only cowboy country bar in the area. You can come and ride a mechanical bull, you can see our Buckle Bunny dancers, live performances.”

But that’s not all Vivo! has to offer. Directly next door is Sports & Social.

Judy Moore: “Sports & Social is the place to watch your favorite game, especially if you can’t go to it in person.”

It’s not just a sports bar, though.

John Sully: “It’s for kids, it’s for adults, it’s for families, it’s for gathering. It’s a place that, if you wanna have a party of 50 people, or if you wanna show up with a party of four.”

They also have food unique to Miami.

John Sully: “We have about 90% of a core menu that are indigenous to that area, so, for example, in Miami, we use a lot of different spices.”

Your spice intake will be the least of your worries.

But in case it becomes too much, the Vivo! Crush Bar will be waiting to quench your thirst.

Judy Moore: “Our Crush Bar is something Miami has never seen. My favorite drink, the Orange Crush, hails from Maryland.”

She’s not talking about the soda you can get at any ol’ convenience store.

Nope. This alcoholic beverage is Vivo!’s signature drink, with two freshly squeezed oranges in each serving.

Now, let’s get back to that food.

Judy Moore: “We will have rotating food trucks.”

One food truck here to stay, though, is Sergio’s.

Judy Moore: “Cuban cuisine is our staple. They’re over there serving their staple empanadas and Cuban sandwiches and all the great Cuban fare that Sergio’s is known for.”

But wait, there’s more! Private party, anyone?

Judy Moore: “We can host tons of private events. You can have your private event in PBR Cowboy Bar, you can have it in Sports & Social, you can take the whole property.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Vivo!

Dolphin Mall

11401 NW 12th St., R 101-104

Miami, FL 33172

305-260-6412

vivodolphinmall.com

