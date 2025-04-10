Ever wonder what it’s like to stand on a huge LED grid to duel your way to a quarter of a million dollars?

Of course you have, because you’re normal, and Deco found a SoFlo neighbor just like you!

And tonight we’re rootin’ for ya, Sharon Pfeiffer!

Sharon Pfeiffer: “It always feels great to represent Miami at any capacity, right? So I was just excited to be there and to get to “The Floor.”

Sharon is one of the brave souls taking on “The Floor,” the game show where you’re fighting for territory as you answer tricky trivia questions.

Sharon Pfeiffer: “I’m embarrassed to admit this, but I did not feel very smart. Compared to the other 99 contestants, they were so smart.”

Sharon Pfeiffer: “When you get up to do your challenge, be fast. Fast is the name of the game.”

That’s intense alright.

“The Floor” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. only on 7.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.