Bob Marley was a one and only, one of a kind, and his impact is still untouched. In a new biopic, starring Kingsley Ben-Adir, we learn much more about the man than his timeless music.

Two words: one love.

Kingsley Ben-Adir stars in the biopic “Bob Marley: One Love,” but when the breakout star from “One Night in Miami” got the call…

Kingsley Ben-Adir: “When I was cast, there was a moment where I was like, ‘We only had a few months.'”

…he was in “Barbie” mode, not yet “Marley” mode.

Kingsley Ben-Adir: “At that time, I just went into a work frenzy on ‘Barbie,’ because I was like, ‘I don’t have any time to waste.'”

So, in no time, Kingsley had to become more Kingston.

Alex Miranda: “What did you learn about him that surprised you the most?”

Kingsley Ben-Adir: “I really didn’t know anything at all. I’m not sure what I thought I knew. I knew he was mixed, for sure, just being mixed myself, and I knew some of his music. I got to understand where Bob was at, with his inner peace.”

And like Jamaica’s famous mountainsides, the learning curve for playing the most famous reggae musician in the world was steep.

Kingsley Ben-Adir: “I don’t play the guitar, I don’t sing, but I don’t know what it means to create music, more importantly. I was never going to sing in the film; it was always going to be Bob’s voice. They ended up using my voice in some scenes, but that was never the plan.”

He tells me their goal was to embody, nor replicate.

Kingsley Ben-Adir: “How he was as a human being, and the child from the ghetto who went through a lot of struggles to get to that message of universal love and peace and togetherness. I’m learning about him through the memories of people who loved him.”

Alex Miranda: “Talking to his family, what’s that like?”

Kingsley Ben-Adir: “Texting Ziggy is normal, it’s become normal. I think in a few years I’ll look back and be like, ‘What was that?’ We’re never trying to be Bob, because it’s not possible. He’s a one-off, but Ziggy and I and the family spoke about just trying to capture a little bit of his spirit.”

Jamaica is the heart of anything Marley, and after exploring the island nation himself, he now knows what made the icon.

Kingsley Ben-Adir: “Everywhere I went in Jamaica, I felt this extreme sense of love for Bob, and support, and it bled into the movie-making.”

“Bob Marley: One Love” hits theaters on the day of love, Valentine’s Day. That’s this coming Wednesday.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.