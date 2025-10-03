Miami, start practicing your dutty whines because Carnival is here, but before you go shake your rump at the Dade County Fairgrounds, shake it at Bayfront Park! The One Link Music Festival is back — and it’s your ultimate kick off to Carnival weekend.

Miami…

Woman (singing) “It’s Carnival.”

…which means put on your dancing shoes and get ready for some Caribbean vibes.

Some of the biggest artists in the Caribbean music scene are about to light up Bayfront Park for the One Link Music Festival!

Matthew Waddell: “One Link Music Festival is a festival designed to immerse Caribbean culture. This is the time to come and see your artist that, you know, either they are in Soca music or they are in Dancehall or Reggae, over the Miami Carnival weekend.”

And he’s not kidding when he says “immerse.”

Matthew Waddell: “The Caribbean is several different islands that each has its own unique flavor. Each has its own unique sound, so you’ll be able to hear music from Jamaica, from Trinidad, from Grenada, from different Caribbean countries, and also from America.”

So who’s on the ticket list?

Matthew Waddell: “The best question is who’s not on the ticket list. We have Shenseea. We have Masicka. We have Mavado, I can keep going on and on.”

Soca titan, Machel Montano, will also hit the stage, and he’s bringing the party with him!

Machel Montano: “Miami is already a second home to me, and to be right here, in the heart of downtown with the skyline, the water, the vibes. It’s going to be magic.”

Hosting the celebration is Miami’s own Walshy Fire, you might know him from Major Lazer.

Walshy Fire: “The host, actually, their job is to transfer the energy from the last person to the next person. If the last person was hype. I’ll keep it hype!”

Yes, keep it hype! We like that! Even DJ Khaled is excited.

DJ Khaled: “Ayo, check this out, it’s all about One Link! That’s right, Carnival! That’s right, Miami, you see the legend! DJ Khaled, October 11. I will be performing live. One link, one love!”

Matthew Waddell: “So, really if you are trying to enjoy yourself and kind of get a full-on dose of fun and really do it in an authentic way, I think One Link Music Festival is going to be the place for you.”

The two-day fest is going down Oct. 10 and 11. It’s the warm-up to carnival, which happens on Oct. 12.

FOR MORE INFO:

One Link Music Festival 2025

Festival: Oct 10, 11; Carnival: Oct. 12.

Bayfront Park – 301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132



Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.