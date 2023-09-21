She looked in the trash and found a treasure. In “Flora and Son,” a single mother is out to find her son a hobby — and finds it in an old musical instrument.

Bonus info: this story about music bringing people together stars the daughter of Bono from U2.

Orén Kinlan (as Max): “I can’t wait for the day I don’t have to be here.”

Eve Hewson (as Flora): “Go on! Go back to your da!”

Eve Hewson is so over her son’s bad behavior in “Flora and Son.”

Don Wycherley (as Guard): “One more offense, and you’ll be behind bars. Flora, you’re his mother: Find him something to do.”

Her solution?

Eve Hewson (as Flora): “Happy Birthday.”

Orén Kinlan (as Max): “What’s that?”

Eve Hewson (as Flora): “It’s yours.”

Orén Kinlan (as Max): “Don’t want to play it. Since when am I a guitarist?”

Eve Hewson (as Flora): “I can’t go on like this, living in a shoebox with a kid who hates me.”

Guess he didn’t like that gift.

Eve Hewson (as Flora): “I’ll be back in an hour.”

Orén Kinlan (as Max): “Who cares?”

Joseph Gordon-Levitt (as Jeff): “How annoying is he?”

Eve Hewson (as Flora): “Very annoying.”

Filmmaker John Carney (“Once,” “Begin Again”) explains his unique approach to the film.

John Carney: “I thought it would be interesting to sort of take the musical form, but to try and sort of see if I could tell a kitchen sink family drama with songs in the same way, but get to a sort of a different, like a platonic love as opposed to a, you know, romantic love.”

Guitar teacher on YouTube video: “We’re ready to teach you how to shred guitar.”

Well, since she already has the guitar, Eve decides to learn to play.

Enter Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt (as Jeff): “So you want to learn guitar? This is a gift you can take to the grave.”

Eve Hewson (as Flora): “What’s your problem?”

Joseph Gordon-Levitt (as Jeff): “I didn’t know I had a problem.”

Eve Hewson (as Flora): “You’re teaching guitar online, love.”

Carney loved Eve’s portrayal of a true Dublin character, but, to be honest, it isn’t much of a stretch. You see, Eve was born in Dublin, and her father is U2 lead singer Bono.

John Carney: “She’s a Dubliner, and she gets the city, and she gets the characters that we all meet in Dublin. There’s something weird and wonderful about Dubliners.”

Eve Hewson (as Flora): “Playing the guitar, it’s so sexy.”

Joseph Gordon-Levitt (as Jeff): “OK.”

Eve Hewson (as Flora): “Is that why you took it up?”

Joseph Gordon-Levitt (as Jeff): “Let’s focus on you.”

Eve Hewson (as Flora): “Are you coming on to me?”

“Flora and Son” starts streaming on Apple TV Plus on Sept. 29.

