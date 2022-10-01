Two great things are coming together. Sadly, it’s not Lynn and a billion-dollar fortune. It’s yoga and wine. What a perfect pairing — because yoga’s like wine for your soul. Now here’s someone we find absolutely intoxicating: Alex Miranda.

Wine and yoga are two of my favorite things, but who said they had to be mutually exclusive? Here I can get the best of worlds, and you know what? Don’t mind if I do.

OM & Vine is giving you a different kind of yoga experience.

Romy Moreno: “OM & Vine is a concept of a wine lounge infused with a yoga studio.”

You heard that right. You don’t have to choose between yoga or wine, because here, you’ll get both! Like nature intended.

Romy Moreno: “We wanted to bring community to the area, to the West Kendall area in South Florida, and just bring peace and love and meditation and yoga, and the love of wine and tapas, to this area.”

Romy Moreno co-owns OM & Vine, and she says, no matter what you come here for, you’ll leave feeling refreshed.

Romy Moreno: “This concept came together because two friends loved two different things and just decided, whether you come out here for wine, yoga or both, you’re gonna leave relaxed.”

You don’t have to be a pro to try out the yoga classes … and downward dog is a little easier after a little wine.

Romy Moreno: “A lot of people that come through the door have never tried yoga before. Then they want to explore that aspect.”

Once you’re done with class, you can sip your bubbly. Or just be present.

Romy Moreno: “The ambiance is just every chill, relaxed, and everybody leaves here having a peaceful great time.”

I don’t know exactly if it helps you achieve inner harmony, but you’re gonna need a little cheese with that wine, and their charcuterie board for two will do the trick

Natalie Pizarro: “I had the wine, and we just had a really good time, like, hanging out and eating.”

OM & Vine is all about the good vibes, and as you go, you can leave your mark behind on the signing wall.

Natalie Pizarro: “If you’re in West Kendall, I would highly recommend it. It’s a beautiful hidden gem where you can enjoy some yoga, some wine and bring your girlfriends.”

Yoga classes at OM & Vine are $15, and the wine is a bargain at any price.

FOR MORE INFO:

OM & Vine

2705 SW 142nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33175

305-570-1324

omvine.com

