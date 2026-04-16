You know this. Here in South Florida, we’re known for turning up the heat. But this Friday, things are about to get a whole lot cooler. And I don’t mean weather-wise. Deco’s checking out a special show that lets you see your [United States of America] Olympic figure skating team like you’ve never seen them before!

Reach for the sky. And glide like the wind!

Chill out! Because the stars of the U.S. figure skating team are ready to make SoFlo as cool as ice!

Stars on Ice is back!

The annual tour is hitting the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise this Friday with Olympians like…

Announcer: “Olympic champion Alysa Liu with Olympic team gold medalist Ilia Malinin, Chock and Bates, Amber Glenn, Kam and O’Shea, plus Isabeau Levito, Jason Brown, and more!”

Think of it as an exhibition-style show, where skaters get to do what they do best, minus all the pressure of competition.

Ilia Malinin: “It feels like a celebration. It feels like a relief. Really just showing our appreciation and our love for the sport to the audience without having any sort of big expectations.”

Ilia has been part of the tour in the past.

So has Isabeau!

She tells Deco these shows let the skaters showcase their creativity and art.

Isabeau Levito: “You get to see some really cool skating and like different skating than you’ll see in competitions. We do a bunch of diverse numbers, so it’s up and down and all around.”

Pairs skaters Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea are joining Stars on Ice for the first time. They’re excited to show fans some moves they may not have seen before.

Ellie Kam: “We like to do more exciting elements. We like to do show elements that are technically, like, illegal to compete in. They’re a little bit more, like, dangerous or daring.”

Danny O’Shea: “You, as the fan, will get to see just a different side of athletes. You’ll get to see us out on the ice in groups numbers, which you never see in competition. You get to see us interacting with each other.”

The skaters are keeping a lot of the programs hush-hush because they want the audience to be surprised. But they did drop some Deco hints on what we can expect.

Ilia Malinin: “I’ll be skating in jeans again. That’s a little hint.”

Isabeau Levito: “I am doing a show program to Material Girl by Madonna.”

Isabeau Levito: “I have a lot of fun with this, because this isn’t something that I would compete.”

Danny O’Shea: “We have one program that we’re pretty excited about. We skate to a Pitbull medley, and I have the bald head, and I am dressed up like Pitbull.”

Now that’s what I call frozen fun!

Ilia Malinin: “The only thing we want to do is have a good time, and, you know, give the audience a show, an appreciation of why we love the sport so much, and I think that’s why this is so special.”

Stars on Ice slides, spins and jumps its way into into Amerant Bank Arena on Friday.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Stars on Ice

7 p.m.

April 17

Amerant Bank Arena

1 Panther Pkwy, Sunrise, FL, 33323

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