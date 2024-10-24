Olivia Munn is quite the actress, but she’s also a fighter. The cancer survivor is the new face of Skims … and she is showing off way more than just her underwear for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Olivia Munn is used to kicking butt and taking names, especially on the big screen.

Olivia Munn (as Betsy Braddock): “Split them up.”

Like in “X-Men: Apocalypse.” Her villainess was off the charts.

Olivia Munn (in Skims ad): “My name is Olivia Munn, and I am a breast cancer survivor.”

But now, the actress is fighting a different enemy, and doing it with style.

Olivia Munn (in Skims ad): “The way my body looks is a representation of how hard I fought.”

Olivia’s the newest face of Skims, Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line, known for its focus on body positivity and inclusivity.

It’s something Olivia has learned to fully embrace. Despite a clean mammogram and negative genetic testing, the actress got a surprise diagnosis last year.

Olivia Munn: “I just blurted out, ‘Is it cancer?’ And she said it is. I was meeting all my different doctors to pick my team.”

Her health scare making national news. Olivia is using her Hollywood popularity to share her story in hopes of helping others.

Munn started treatment immediately. She had a double mastectomy and four other surgeries, as well as egg retrieval.

She shared every step.

Olivia Munn: “I hope that by doing so, it helps others who have gone through it or are going through it right now. maybe feel a little comforted in knowing I’ve gone down the same path, and I’m doing OK.”

Vulnerable, inspiring and strong. Olivia’s journey has given so many hope, and now, sexy underwear with a positive message.

Olivia married comedian John Mulaney in July. They welcomed their second child together in September. Their baby girl was born via surrogate.

