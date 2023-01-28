Move aside, Cupid. Valentine’s Day may be around the corner, but there’s a better holiday that’s all about celebrating friendship.

Let’s hear it for the girls! We’re checking out two SoFlo restaurants that are all in for Galentine’s Day.

Amy Poehler (as Leslie Knope): “It’s only the best day of the year! Every February 13th, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it breakfast style. Ladies celebrating ladies.”

OL’DAYS in Midtown is all about celebrating the ladies.

Neisyci Fuentes: “Galentines Day is all about friendship, so you can go out with your friends, and if you are single, you can come with your friends and have fun here.”

This SoFlo spot is celebrating Galentine’s Day by starting your morning off right.

Neisyci Fuentes: So OL’ DAYS is gonna have special pancakes, chocolate pancakes.”

The special Choco Pancakes are worth flipping over, because they’re covered in white chocolate and mixed berries. Yum! You had me at chocolate.

Rachel Samson: “I love that the pancakes are chocolatey, a big stack of indulgent deliciousness.”

It’s not a celebration without some flowers. That’s where the Lychee Rose cocktail comes in.

Neisyci Fuentes: “That one has a little lychee syrup and also rose water. It’s a little sweet, and also it’s like a very refreshing drink.”

Alcohol not your thing? Well, OL’ DAYS has fun mocktails like the Butterfly Pea Cloud, which changes colors when you add lemon juice.

And, to sweeten the deal…

Neisyci Fuentes: “On Galentine’s Day, we’re gonna offer two-for-one on the cocktails and mocktails all day.”

I’ll drink to that!

Galentine’s Day goes global at Sérêvène in Miami Beach.

Chef Pawan Pinisetti: “Sérêvène is a French-Japanese restaurant. More than just cuisine, it adapts the best of both philosophies: a lot of french flair and Japanese precision.”

This restaurant wants to make you feel bubbly — Champagne style!

Chef Pawan Pinisetti: “We’re offering to pour out free bubbles on Chef P, which is myself.”

Food is the ultimate love language here.

Chef Pawan Pinisetti: “Everything is designed and meant to be shared.”

For this special day, Chef P recommends the beet carpaccio with apple gel, which is meant to look like rose petals, and the rich Lobster Uni-Alfredo.

Chef Pawan Pinisetti: “We’re adding a layer of sexy to it. We’re taking something very exquisite like a sea urchin and preparing a foam out of it “

Don’t forget to save room for the famous 305 dessert. It’s made with Louis XIII cognac, which goes for about $4,000 a bottle. Come on, you know you’re worth it.

Chef Pawan Pinisetti: “Pairing it with the vanilla Madagascar ice cream and then 24-karat gold. It should remind you of a coquito.”

Gabrielle D’Alemberte: “The food’s phenomenal. It’s also gorgeous. I mean, it looks like art. I would do this every night “

FOR MORE INFO:

OL’DAYS

3301 NE 1st Ave.

Miami, FL 33137

786-843-1397

instagram.com/oldaysusa

Sérêvène

1920 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

786-636-6440

serevenemiami.com

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.