MIAMI (WSVN) - In Miami, you can never run out of good places to eat. But we want to add one more restaurant to your list. You know, just in case. A local chef is putting a groundbreaking spin on Italian dishes using Japanese flavors at his new restaurant. This spot is a hidden gem waiting to be discovered. Located inside of the Oise in Wynwood, this pop-up is popping amazing flavors in your mouth!

If you’ve ever wanted to mix two of your favorite meals to make the ultimate dish.

Then Oise in Wynwood, may be what you need.

Chef Brad Kilgore: “Oise Ristorante is Miami’s first Itameshi restaurant”

What does itameshi mean you ask?

It’s a Japanese word that describes the combination of Italian and Japanese cuisine.

A collaboration of flavors Oasis’s owner “Chef Brad” knows all about.

Chef Brad: “My family’s background is Sicilian and Italian. I’ve worked in Italy, and at the same time I fell in love with Japanese ingredients especially umami”

Let’s get to the delicious meals starting with the chicken parm katsu sando.

Chef Brad: “Katsu sando is a super hyper popular dish from Japan. We are doing it with chicken parm instead of kobe beef so everybody can recognize it and enjoy it.”

Other favorites on the menu include the truffle udon carbonara- a noodle based dish and gyoza zen brodo.

Gabriella Cartiglia: “It was all incredible. It gave me feelings of like warmth and comfort. The Japanese and the Italian infusion was insane”

The pop-up also has just the drink to wash all of the delicious food down.

Chef Brad: “We have of course great wine, but it’s natural that we are going to have really good sake”

Feast your eyes on the margarita sake slushy.

A treat for your taste buds.

But you can’t leave Oise without desert.

Ladies and gentleman.. the kakigori

Chef Brad: “That is Japanese shaved ice, we have a hand crack machine and it goes over pistachio gelato”

Brandon Harnick: “Favorite take away was definitely the ice cream sweet, a little bit salty with the pistachio it was amazing.”

