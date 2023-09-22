October’s coming. Keep calm and get your spook on at the movies.

Gear up for screams not just from scary flicks but from being a “fang-girl” of concerts, too. Yes, concerts are movies now.

Here’s a list of films to look out for to “pumpkin spice” up your popcorn outing.

Taylor Swift: “We’re about to go on a little adventure together, and that adventure is going to span 17 years of music.”

If you’re broke, and you can’t afford Taylor Swift concert tickets, you’re in luck.

Tay is not only taking over stadiums all over the world, she’s also popping up in movie theaters. The singer’s taken spectacular moments from her “The Eras Tour,” and she’s turned it into a film.

Leonardo DiCaprio (as Ernest Burkhart): “Whose land is this?”

William Belleau (as Henry Roan): “My land.”

Leonardo DiCaprio has a side to pick in “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Based on David Grann’s best selling nonfiction book, the film investigates a bunch of murders in a Native American tribe after oil was found on their land. This crime drama also stars Robert De Niro and is directed by Martin Scorsese.

Character in “The Exorcist: Believer”: “Wherever those girls went, they brought something back with them.”

Umm, we don’t want whatever that is in this world, either.

“The Exorcist: Believer” is a sequel to the 1973 film “The Exorcist,” and just like in the original, a 12-year-old girl is possessed by a demon. You’re gonna have to watch to see if her heads spins around in this movie, too.

Emily Blunt (as Liza Drake): “This is my story, and I did it for the right reasons.”

Emily Blunt and Chris Evans star in this based-on-true-events film, “Pain Hustlers.”

It follows a single mom, played by Emily, who takes a sales job at a startup pharmaceutical company. But it turns out to be a racketeering scheme, and the success of the painkillers blows up her life

Emily Blunt (as Liza Drake): “You can hire the sex-toy if I can hire my mom.”

Chris Evans (as Pete Brenner): “You’ll regret it.”

Emily Blunt (as Liza Drake): “So will you.”

