Goodbye September, helloooooo October! There’s a lot to look forward to, and we’re not just talking about spooky season and Halloween. Here’s a look at next month’s concert forecast.

Jonas Brothers (singing): “No, don’t get stressed, it’s gon’ get figured out. Oh, deep conversations at the Waffle House.”

Forget the Waffle House. The Jonas Brothers are coming to SoFlo!

Joe, Nick and Kevin are stopping by the Kaseya Center in Miami on Oct. 14.

And if that alone wasn’t enough of a draw, the guys will be playing five of their albums in one night. Now that’s a bang for your buck

Matty Healy (singing): “Distract my brain from the terrible news. It’s not living if it’s not with you.”

It’s a bittersweet moment for fans of The 1975. The good news is, the guys are also playing at the Kaseya Center.

The downside? The band says they’ll be taking an indefinite hiatus after this tour, so the show on Oct. 17 might be your last chance to see them for a while.

Keith Urban (singing): “This goes out to the wild cards and all of the wild hearts, just like mine.”

Get ready for three times the fun at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood.

Up first: Keith Urban. The country superstar will be in town on Oct. 21. Yeehaw!

Ed Sheeran (singing): “Ooh, I love it when you do it like that. And when you’re close up, give me the shivers.”

Ed Sheeran’s not missing out on the fun, and he definitely won’t be shivering when he brings his Mathematics Tour to SoFlo.

You can catch him at the same venue the day right after Keith’s show. No need to rewind to figure out when that is: Ed’s here Oct. 22.

John Legend (singing): “All she wanna do is, all she wanna do is, all she wanna do is dance. All I wanna do is get up on her. Got me in the palm of her hands.”

Last but not least at Hard Rock Live: the man, the myth, the legend! John Legend, that is.

He’ll be moving and grooving on Oct. 28.

John’s got some real emotional ballads in his arsenal, too, so get ready to be in your feelings.

