South Florida is known for its amazing food, and we’re using it to create some pretty cool food combos too. There’s a new spot opening tomorrow that’s three-in-one. Three places to eat, one address.

These aren’t foods you usually find together, but that’s the beauty of it.

What do sushi and churros have to do with each other? At Oasis Wynwood, everything!

Andrew Mayer: “The newest addition to Oasis is three restaurants, all inside a miniature food hall.”

Sushi OG, Papi Churro, and Miss Crispy Rice are bringing together some of your favorite foods under one roof.

Andrew Mayer: “Who doesn’t like sushi, and who doesn’t like churros and ice cream? Just because they aren’t anywhere else in the world together, doesn’t mean they don’t belong.”

We know what you’re thinking: fish and fried dough? We promise, it works!

Andrew Mayer: “Being in Oasis you do have a mix of everything. You have Alidoro Sandwiches, Mr. Mandolin and Prince Street Pizza. You have food from across the globe, so it only made sense for us to do a mini food hall inside where we could do any three concepts we wanted.”

The guys from Poke OG did their homework.

They teamed up with three social media influencers to find out just what hungry South Floridians want. Then they all created it!

Andrew Mayer: “We have a great relationship with Sam of Naughty Fork, Yanni of Foodie Fetish and Cindy Prado, who is an influencer and model, as well. The influencers have been involved from inception.”

Here’s the scoop on the restaurants.

Andrew Mayer: “Miss Crispy Rice is the world’s first crispy rice bar. Crispy Rice is basically a sushi rectangle. We use our same sushi rice, we put it into mold and then we fry it. Then we take the toppings of fish, or meat or vegetable, and we place it on top with a garnish.”

If it’s from the ocean, you’ll find it here.

Andrew Mayer: “Sushi OG is really our fast casual sushi restaurant. We have rolls, crudos and terashi bowls.”

Save room for the sweet stuff.

Andrew Mayer: “Papi Churro is our churro and ice cream brand. We make the dough multiple times a day. We fry it till its perfect, toss it in cinnamon and sugar, and you can stuff our churros with cookie butter or guava, so you open it up and each bite you have, you have that cookie butter inside or a bite of that guava.”

The fried goodness gets next level thanks to their sundaes!

Andrew Mayer: “The flavors of the churro and the cinnamon and sugar pair perfectly with the ice cream.”

SoFlo’s always been a trendsetter, and this mash-up is proof.

Andrew Mayer: “I would describe us as fun, fresh and unique.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Oasis Wynwood

2335 N Miami Ave., Miami, FL 33127

www.oasiswynwood.com

