Work hard, play harder, and don’t forget to step up your game! There’s a new pop-up in town that’s all about grabbing life by the joystick, and the best part is, you won’t need any quarters.

Get your game on!

Oasis Wynwood is turning back time and upping the fun this weekend.

Shara Kirton, Oasis Wynwood: “Huacachina normally is our chic indoor lounge, but we decided to go ahead and transform it into a really awesome, nostalgic, retro arcade getaway.”

Talk about leveling up! Oasis teamed up with machine makers Arcade1Up.

David McIntosh, Arcade1Up: “Arcade1Up is essentially just at-home arcade machines. We took the classic arcades that people know and love, and we made them so they’re a lot more compact and ready for everyday use in people’s homes.”

To bring over 20 old-school classics to the lounge.

Shara Kirton: “We have ‘Mortal Kombat,’ ‘Street Fighter,’ ‘NBA Jam,’ ‘Pac-Man,’ ‘Ms. Pac-Man,’ basically all of your retro arcade favorites, and we’re inviting guests to come check it out, play some games. They’re all free!”

There are even Star Wars- and Marvel-themed pinball machines!

The idea is to make you feel like a kid again, but with an adult twist.

Shara Kirton: “We created four specialty cocktails that are all arcade-inspired.”

One of them is even named after a classic character.

Shara Kirton: “It’s called the Chun-Li Kick, and it is a vodka-based cocktail with lemon, simple syrup and muddled raspberry.”

Something tells me Nicki Minaj would approve, and speaking of music, there’s gonna be a DJ spinning tunes all weekend long.

So grab your Player Two, ’cause why settle for having just one life when you can have three?

Ashley Caraway, guest: “Definitely brought me a ’90s vibe, you know? Definitely gave me some nostalgia, especially with ‘Ms. Pac-Man.’ That was my favorite game growing up.”

Katriel Grant-Hope: “I definitely feel like a kid again, except a cooler kid, ’cause I know what’s coming, and I know how to beat the games.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Oasis Wynwood

2335 N Miami Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

oasiswynwood.com/events/retro-arcade-pop-up

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.