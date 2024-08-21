Food delivery really only goes so far. So if you want to taste a burger from the hottest grill in New York City, you are out of luck.

Or are you? You can get a bite of the Big Apple as a popular spot makes the jump from Manhattan to Miami.

From the streets of NYC to the bricks of the Magic City, Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer is tapping into the hearts of the 305.

Mark Locascio: “They have locations in New York City, I’ve heard about it from back home. And I’m here dropping my son off at school, figured I’d have a cold beer and a snack.”

For co-founder, Julie Mulligan finding the right hot spot for their buns was important.

Julie Mulligan: “We started in New York almost 10 years ago as a small tiny hole in the wall and thought that we would just be that local neighborhood burger joint and then over the years we’ve expanded around the globe. We’ve been working so hard to find the right home in Miami for so long and we feel we finally found it at Brickell City Center.”

They’re staying true to their classic dishes as well as some SoFlo influences.

Julie Mulligan: “Our chefs were really inspired and came up with Frita Cubana.”

Let’s roll our “R’s” more Julie.

Julie Mulligan: “[Laughs] Frita Cubana.”

And the flavors make it Cubana.

Julie Mulligan: “Is a half and half pork beef blend, with a sofrito butter and white American cheese and of course the crispy potatoes on top. We have two major Wagyu burgers on our menu at most places. One’s the champ, buttermilk dill and then blue cheese and arugula. And then more recently, was our Wagyu steakhouse burger, which has pepper jack cheese, crispy onions and A.1. Steak Sauce and some garlic aioli. It’s like a steakhouse meal in a burger at Black Tap.”

Starters like their, street corn nachos, “It’s Not So Jennifer” and “Little Italy” salads balance out this eatery. The cherry on top is their “Crazy Shakes,” just in time for National Milkshake Day, Sept. 12.

Julie Mulligan: “In Miami, we’re partnering with Fireman Derek’s Bakeshop and so we’ve done a Key Lime Pie Shake, which has a whole slice of pie right on top of the shake. It’s got a Key Lime rim, it’s got gram cracker crumbles.”

Elizabeth Fridman: “I had the Cuban Frita and it was delicious. The crunch, the meat, the vegetables, everything together was just so good. I feel like this is a good spot for like a date night or if you’re like working in Brickell, cool lunch spot or if you want to take your family here, I think it would be a perfect place.”

