Here’s the naked truth: sometimes it’s kind of fun to be a little risqué. Give ’em the old razzle dazzle or maybe just experience it for yourself.

Deco’s checking out a show that’s celebrating the art of being human by putting the body on display.

Release your inhibitions and say goodbye to everything holding you back.

Nude Nite in Wynwood isn’t your typical art show.

Sloan Waranch: “Nude Nite is a multi-sensory pop-up art experience all about the celebration of the human body.”

This avant-garde exhibition has been missing in action from the 305 for eight long years, but the goal has always been to come back.

Sloan Waranch: “Miami is all about the sun, getting out, exercising, like that body-ody-ody. And so we thought, why not? Let’s come down to Miami. It’s all about raw, rebellious, unapologetic art and that’s exactly what Nude Nite is.”

Feel free let your eyes wander because at this gallery, you’ll find a lot more than paintings.

Sloan Waranch: “We have 150 plus pieces of figurative art works from all across the country. We have a world class body painter, his name is Avi Ram, and he’ll be live body painting. We have interactive installations. We have burlesque performers, live performers. We have walking characters.”

Start your night off right by visiting the baggage drop!

Sloan Waranch: “You are going to come and throw away your emotional baggage. It is an interactive activation where you can write on a bag tag what you wanna get rid of and throw it away in the luggage.”

Visitor: “I’m getting rid of being too much.”

Visitor: “Getting rid of the guilt for leaving my highest paying job for happiness.”

Visitor: “Not feeling like I’m good enough.”

Visitor: “My personal drama.”

Other interactive activities include the love tunnel, where you can write a love note to a stranger, and take one for yourself.

There’s also the “what formed you” wall.

The goal here is to wrap colorful yarn around the things that made you who you are.

There’s even a scent-ual experience that’s all about the things you associate with different smells.

Sloan Waranch: “Nude Nite is all about expression and being your authentic self and having a new experience. I promise you will not leave Nude Nite feeling bored.”

Nude Nite runs through Saturday, Aug. 16. It’s a 21+ experience.

