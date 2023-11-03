The Beatles are one of the most iconic bands of all time. Now, with the help of new technology, we’re hearing what’s being called the last Beatles song. Here’s the story behind “Now and Then.”

It’s one thing most fans of the Beatles thought they’d never hear again.

The Beatles (singing): “I’m in love with her, and I feel fine.”

The group’s singing together, like the good ol’ days, but thanks to technology…

John Lennon (singing): “I know it’s true, it’s all because of you.”

The Beatles released what’s being described as their final new song together, “Now and Then.”

Director Peter Jackson, who worked on the Hulu documentary “Get Back” featuring the Fab Four, helped the song come to life.

Peter Jackson: “During the course of ‘Get Back,’ we were paying a lot of attention to the technical restoration. That ultimately led us to the technology which allows us to take any soundtrack and split all the different components into separate tracks by sole machine learning.”

Using AI technology, Jackson’s team lifted John Lennon’s voice off a scratchy, overbearing piano recording.

Ringo Starr: “Since Peter took John off and gave him his own track, it’s like John’s there. You know, it’s far out.”

The Beatles (singing): “Now and then I miss you.”

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr recorded new parts for the song, and…

Paul McCartney: “On the new record, there’s a guitar solo. We had kept George’s guitar parts from ’95, and I thought, ‘What I’d like to do is a slide guitar solo in George’s style.’ It was really a tribute to George.”

It took more than four decades, but for Beatles fans, it was worth the wait.

Paul McCartney: “To still be working on Beatles music in 2023, wow! We’re actually messing around with state-of-the-art technology.”

John Lennon (singing): “I know it’s true it’s all, because of you.”

The very last Beatles song has been released as a double A-side single with “Love Me Do,” the band’s 1962 debut single.

