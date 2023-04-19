This April, fast fashion is out and sustainable is in. Eco-friendly is the trend of the season, from bikinis to bags, it’s all about reducing, reusing and recycling. We checked out two places that’ll have you looking fab, and saving the earth, one purse at a time.

Sustainable fashion doesn’t mean being an outfit repeater, and Novados Swim knows exactly how to recycle your wardrobe.

Ashante Ev-lyn: “I focus a lot on longevity and durability, so a lot of my styles are reversible, a lot of my crochet pieces grow with you.”

Everything is made out of renewable fabrics like cotton and hemp, or made in small batches to keep their carbon footprint low.

Ashante Ev-lyn: “A lot of mesh, a lot of bell sleeves, and a lot of nods to the 60s and 70s.”

Speaking of the ’70s, Crochet is making its comeback.

Ashante Ev-lyn: “Crochet maxis are going to be all over the beach, you’re also going to see a lot of cover-up skirts, swim skirts which is a new thing, that’s starting to pick up for the summer, and a lot of mix and match separates.”

You can even rock their paradise bikini in four different ways.

Ashante Ev-lyn: “Reversible bikinis are the easiest way to get more bang for your dollar. You can get four bikinis in one, that saves you space in your closet, saves you space in your suitcase when you’re traveling.”

When it comes to sustainable style, APAYA has it in the bag.

Alexandra Pacini: “APAYA is a sustainable accessories brand, we founded the company in Colombia, and we do luxury handbags.”

The Earth isn’t the only fan of these carriers

Alexandra Pacini: “APAYA handbags were recently worn by Stephanie Gotlib, she loves them, they’re her signature bag for the summer and Emily Ratajkowski.”

Each purse takes a little inspo from the owner’s home country of Colombia.

Alexandra Pacini: “We try to take the vegetation, the colors, the flowers, our last collection- the spring summer 2023 was inspired by the flowers of Medellin.”

And they’re as natural as the flora that inspired them

Alexandra Pacini: “Our handbags are made of irraca palm, which is a natural fiber, they’re dyed with natural colors, and the lining is made with canvas.”

Not to mention, they’re perfect for spring!

Alexandra Pacini: “They give your outfit a little bit of color and they transition perfectly from day to night, and from beach to lunch.”

