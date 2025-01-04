It’s time to do the strut. The King Mango Strut.

Coconut Grove’s iconic satirical parade is back this Sunday, and you can count on a really good laugh, because it’s always a good time.

The annual parade, known for its comedic floats, outrageous costumes and poking fun at current events, turns 41 this year.

But don’t expect maturity with age. Like every year, brace yourselves for the unexpected with an anything-goes attitude that’s pure Miami.

Freddy Stebbins: “This is a mockumentary fun parade. We are going to be targeting all kinds of things in good nature. Don’t be surprised if it’s few marchers talking about P Diddy. Don’t be surprised if you see people mocking perhaps politics. With the King Mango Strut, nothing is off the table.”

The fun goes down this Sunday in Coconut Grove, beginning at 2 p.m.

Get there early, because thousands are expected to join in on the fun.

